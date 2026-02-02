Sharjah – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 5th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education will bring together 120 international speakers from 30 countries, delivering 130 sessions across keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. The summit will take place on 14–15 February 2026 at Sharjah Education Academy in the University City.

Held amid rapid global transformations in education, the fifth edition of the summit will explore key issues shaping the future of learning, including education system improvement, innovation in learning, educational leadership, equity and inclusion, artificial intelligence, and the development of inclusive and sustainable education systems.

Official Announcement and Strategic Vision

Details of the summit were announced during a press conference jointly hosted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) at SPEA headquarters. The conference was attended by Ms. Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, and from SPEA, Mr. Ziad Shatat, Director of the Continuous Improvement Department; Mr. Wajdi Manai, Senior Advisor for Innovation and Education Development; and Ms. Najla Al Mansoori, Director of the "Proud to Be a Teacher" program, alongside senior officials, department heads, and representatives of the media.

The press conference highlighted the summit’s program, main tracks, strategic objectives, and its growing network of partnerships with local and international institutions, underscoring the summit’s role in supporting education system development at both regional and global levels.

A Living Education System Centered on People

In her remarks, Ms. Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, stated that the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education represents a unifying platform for advancing dialogue around education as a living system shaped by both policy and practice, with people at its core. She emphasized that meaningful education improvement can only be achieved through deep professional dialogue, knowledge exchange, and shared understanding of today’s educational challenges and opportunities. She added that the convergence of local and global expertise contributes to building more sustainable education systems, where impact extends beyond discussion to tangible improvement in schools and learning communities.

Ms. Najla Al Mansoori, Director of "Proud to Be a Teacher" program at SPEA, affirmed that the summit reflects a leading model of institutional integration between Sharjah Private Education Authority and Sharjah Education Academy, grounded in a shared vision to generate real and sustainable educational impact. She noted that this year’s edition is distinguished by the integration of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Distinction within the summit program, reinforcing a culture of excellence and celebrating outstanding educational practices. This integration, she explained, strengthens Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for educational excellence and encourages institutions to adopt innovative models while expanding participation and competitiveness across all award categories.

From Early Childhood to Educational Leadership

The Pre-Conference Day will feature 11 advanced masterclasses, bringing together education leaders, experts, and decision-makers from within the UAE and internationally. These masterclasses are designed to equip teachers, school leaders, and policymakers with practical tools and applied frameworks that can be directly implemented in educational settings.

Across its keynote sessions and thematic dialogues, the summit will open in-depth conversations on the future of education, addressing the development of early childhood education systems as the foundation of lifelong learning pathways, and advancing school quality improvement through comprehensive, learner-centered models. Sessions will highlight the critical role of teachers and school leaders as agents of change, while examining how educational leadership shapes motivating, resilient, and sustainable learning cultures.

The summit will also explore the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies on teaching, assessment, and personalized learning, alongside discussions on inclusion, empowerment, and educational equity to ensure fair access to quality learning opportunities for all learners. Emphasis will be placed on bridging educational research, classroom practice, and policymaking to develop adaptable and scalable education models capable of responding to present challenges and anticipating future needs.

Partnerships Supporting the Education Ecosystem

The fifth edition of the summit is sponsored by Invest Bank and Sharjah Media City – Shams. The summit also brings together a distinguished group of Enablement Partners, including UNESCO, L.E.K., Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, Evolve Careers, Arabee, Sharjah Family and Community Council, and Sharjah Youth Parliament, reflecting a collaborative ecosystem that supports innovation, creativity, and educational excellence.

Knowledge Partners contribute research, studies, and specialized insights to enhance learning outcomes and institutional performance. These partners include Pearson, Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, Gallup, EduLink Plus, Project You, Tpbennet, Renaissance – GL Education, and Miqyas AlDhad.

In the field of digital transformation, Technology Partners, Teaching Blox, MonoLith, and AlMach AI, present innovative solutions that support the effective integration of technology in learning environments.

The summit also features Life Skills Enabler Schools from across Sharjah, sharing field-based experiences and best practices. Participating schools include Emirates National School, American Gulf School, Al Sedra Private School, Pakistan Islamia Higher Secondary School, Taryam American Private School, American School of Creative Science, GEMS Millennium Private School, Al Wahda Private School, International School of Creative Science, Victoria International Schools – Central Region, and GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah – Girls.

It is worth noting that the fifth edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education is structured around three core tracks focused on strengthening collaboration across the education ecosystem, advancing innovation in learning, and promoting inclusion and empowerment for all learners. Together, these tracks reflect the summit’s commitment to translating dialogue into measurable, long-term impact that supports educational leadership, informs policy, and drives sustainable improvement beyond the summit itself.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is a leading academic and professional institution dedicated to advancing the quality of education in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Founded in 2020 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, SEA aims to empower educators, school leaders, and researchers. SEA delivers innovative, research-informed programmes that support lifelong learning and educational excellence.

Through strategic partnerships with local and international institutions, the Academy provides professional development opportunities, graduate-level degrees, and cutting-edge research that shape future-ready learning environments. SEA also holds a vital role in policy dialogue, leadership development, and the cultivation of inclusive, learner-centered practices across the educational landscape. Driven by Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development and human capital investment, SEA is committed to transforming education through collaboration, innovation, and global insight.