Over 900 students from Charter Schools experienced an inspiring and engaging learning journey that embodied national readiness

More than 200 informational and interactive sessions were held, covering Rabdan Academy’s programs, admission and scholarship requirements, smart traffic awareness, drug prevention, policing and security, and K9 unit demonstrations.

Over 100 Rabdan Academy student volunteers supported the organization of the event, reflecting leadership, responsibility, and national pride.

Active participation from leading security and military education institutions, including Zayed Military University, Zayed Military College, Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College, and the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rabdan Academy has concluded the Rabdan Future Leaders Fair, a three-day event hosted at the Academy’s campus in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 900 students from eight Charter Schools for an immersive learning experience that connected academic aspirations with real-world career pathways across security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

The Fair embodied the Academy’s vision to empower the next generation to make informed choices with confidence and clarity. Through a rich programme of briefings, workshops, and interactive showcases, students engaged directly with national institutions and explored the skillsets, disciplines, and professional horizons that underpin the UAE’s resilience ecosystem.

His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, emphasised that the fair reflects the growing awareness among young Emiratis of the importance of specialised education in safeguarding the nation’s future. He expressed his pride in seeing students’ enthusiasm and curiosity toward the fields of security and defence, noting that empowering youth with the right knowledge, mindset, and skills is an investment in the UAE’s continued stability and progress. He added that the Rabdan Future Leaders Fair stands as an important step in inspiring the next generation to pursue purposeful careers that strengthen national readiness and resilience.

The event featured strong participation from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, and Abu Dhabi Police, reflecting a unified national approach to developing future-ready talents in critical sectors.

Leading educational and military institutions, including Zayed Military University, Zayed II Military College, Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College, and the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, offered students first-hand insights into academic programmes and professional pathways.

Across the three days, the Fair delivered over 200 informational and interactive sessions, covering Rabdan Academy’s programs, admission and scholarship requirements, as well as smart traffic awareness, drug-prevention education, policing and security demonstrations, and K9 unit showcases, all of which drew strong engagement from participating students.

The event was supported by over 100 Rabdan Academy student volunteers, who contributed to the organisation and facilitation of activities, demonstrating leadership, civic responsibility, and the Academy’s culture of service and teamwork.

The Future Leaders Fair stands as a national platform for awareness, empowerment, and inspiration, and a cornerstone in strengthening partnerships between the education sector and security institutions to build an informed generation ready to advance a safer, more sustainable future.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, visit https://ra.ac.ae/

