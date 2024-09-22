Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is thrilled to have hosted its first SME Forum on September 19, 2024, at the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP). This event is set to revolutionize the landscape for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar.

Designed to foster a dynamic ecosystem for SMEs, the SME Forum aims to enhance networking, knowledge sharing, and collaborative growth. The forum provides a unique opportunity for SME owners to connect, share insights, and explore growth avenues within Qatar’s vibrant business environment. By creating a supportive and interactive space, the platform allows participants to offer feedback, drive action, and facilitate continuous improvement within their industries.

The event featured a keynote address by Aysha Al-Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, who introduced the forums vision and goals. The day continued with inspiring panel discussions showcasing success stories from prominent entrepreneurs and leaders, including Faraj Abdulla, Director of Digital Economy at the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT), Ahmed Al Khenji, CEO of Hapondo, and Reema Al Kuwari, CEO of Adeer.

The highlight of the day was an engaging presentation from the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology on the “SME Go Digital Initiative.” The event concluded with a networking session, allowing participants to engage in meaningful conversations and forge valuable connections that will shape the future of their businesses.

The SME Forum represents a pivotal moment in strengthening Qatar's RDI ecosystem. By equipping stakeholders with the necessary tools and networks, QRDI Council is committed to fostering innovation and growth. QRDI Council are excited about this new chapter and look forward to launching more initiatives that unite current and future generations of innovators.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

