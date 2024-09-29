Four-Day Training Program, Equips Leaders with Strategies to Propel Business Growth and Contribute to Qatar National Vision 2030

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has successfully concluded its 8th Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP), a comprehensive four-day training event designed to provide corporate leaders with the essential tools and strategies needed to drive business growth and foster innovation.

Held in collaboration with Alchemist Accelerator, a renowned global accelerator for corporate startups, the program took place from September 22 to 25, 2024. Participants included a diverse group of corporate leaders, including executives, strategists, and innovators.

Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, commented, “As we wrap up the 8th edition of this program, we are thrilled to see an increasing number of participants with total of 236 acquiring the tools and expertise necessary to drive innovation within their organizations. This not only promotes innovation within the country but also significantly contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Throughout the four-day event, participants engaged in a series of sessions designed to nurture innovation and tackle corporate challenges. These included workshops on cultivating a growth mindset, overcoming corporate obstacles, and exploring innovation modules. The first day featured exclusive workshops addressing innovation challenges, focusing on opportunity identification and prioritization.

A panel discussion featuring insights from industry experts on “Building a Culture of Innovation” was a highlight on the third day of the training program, creating an enthusiastic and engaged atmosphere among participants. Attendees were inspired by successful innovators who shared their experiences and lessons learned, providing valuable insights to motivate and guide future endeavors.

Participants in the QRDI Council's Corporate Innovation Leaders Program gain access to numerous benefits, including entry into Alchemist's exclusive network of global corporate innovators, startup founders, and venture capitalists. Additionally, through QRDI Council’s Qatar Open Innovation (QOI) Program, LLEs participating in the CILP partner with QRDI Council as "Opportunities' Owners" gaining access to a diverse pool of innovators and solution providers (including MNCs, SMEs, and startups) to collaborate with them to develop solutions based on best practices in open innovation on a global scale.

QRDI Council has effectively collaborated with 236 leaders and 35 Large Local Enterprises (LLEs) in Qatar, including Qatar Airways, Qatar Shiypyart, Qterminal, Qatar Insurance Group, Aspire Zone, Ooredoo, Barzan Holding, KAHRAMAA, Milaha, Aljazeera, Es'hailsat, Qatar Musuems, Baladna, HIA, Qatar Media Ctiy, GWC, QAPCO, Msheirb Qatar and HMC. The Council's growing list of partners demonstrates its dedication to empowering all entities in Qatar to become active players in an ecosystem characterized by innovation.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centres worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

