Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The stage is set for an unprecedented convergence of smart technology and innovation as the Tech-ecO-System Summit (ToSS) 2025 gears up to take place on May 19-20, 2025, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Embracing the theme “Bringing Technology of Tomorrow Today” the summit aims to showcase the transformative power of future-ready – solutions and technology in driving Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030.

With Saudi Arabia rapidly progressing towards a tech-centric future, the Tech-ecO-System Saudi Summit (ToSS). Summit 2025 organized by QNA International, will serve as a catalyst for exploring technological advancements. It can be defined as the only event that will bring together, in a closed door exclusive gathering, the CXOs, Senior executives and decision-makers across technology, innovation, and digital transformation, including C-suite leaders, VPs, directors, and heads of key domains like AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and data analytics along with all the best tech solution-providers in the region.

The ToSS Summit aligns seamlessly with the nation's Vision 2030, supporting Saudi Arabia's aspiration to become a global technology powerhouse. By focusing on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability, the summit directly contributes to the Kingdom’s ambitious goals of economic diversification and global competitiveness. It serves as a critical platform to foster collaborations and drive investments that solidify Saudi Arabia’s position at the forefront of the global tech ecosystem.

With the ToSS Summit, QnA International will be adding another event to its successful portfolio of HR Tech Series – the HR Tech MENA & HR Tech Saudi Summits. This expansion reflects QnA International’s commitment to delivering world-class events that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and industries. The addition of ToSS Summit further underscores their expertise in creating impactful platforms that empower stakeholders to drive innovation and achieve strategic growth.

The two-day ToSS Summit is set to convene over 250 influential decision-makers, industry experts, and thought leaders from more than 15 industries, making it a pivotal gathering for those shaping the future of technology. This unique platform will host CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CFOs, industry leaders, and top technology solution providers attending the event from across the region, will address sessions that will explore transformative topics. Highlights include "Technology Meets Business," where global tech leaders share insights on navigating technological evolution, and "Visions 2030," which delves into Saudi Arabia's role in the global tech ecosystem and its ambitious goals. The event will spotlight critical areas like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, IoT, and emerging technologies.

Dedicated sessions on "Women in Technology" will celebrate gender diversity and highlight the leadership roles of women in driving transformation. Additionally, "Tech for Good" will focus on sustainability, featuring renewable solutions and energy-efficient technologies that align with Saudi Arabia's vision to reduce oil dependence. The development of megacities showcasing sustainable and innovative urban environments like NEOM, King Abdullah Financial District, Qiddiyah, and the Red Sea project will substantiate Saudi Arabia’s intent on a green agenda. Further, these projects are expected to drive economic growth, create job opportunities and position Saudi Arabia in a leading position.

The summit will witness the participation of companies from various industries like Oil & Gas, Construction & Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Information Technology, Entertainment, Mining & Metals, Supply Chain, Logistics, Transportation, Energy, Tourism, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, Airlines, Retail, Hospitality, E-commerce.

Vendors from across categories such as Networking Providers, Software Developers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity Firms, Data Governance & Quality, Consulting and Integration Services, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Blockchain Innovators, IoT Solution Providers, Telecommunication and Networking Providers, Fintech Companies, Supply Chain and Logistics Technology, Sustainability and Green Tech Companies, Automotive and Mobility Technology, will benefit from the summit.

"With the launch of the ToSS (Tech-ecO-System Saudi) Summit, we proudly add another milestone to QnA International's successful portfolio of HR Tech events. ToSS is set to unite the entire technological ecosystem propelling Saudi Arabia's digital transformation, bringing together visionary tech leaders and cutting-edge solution providers. This conference embodies the essence of delivering the technology of tomorrow, today, under one roof”, said Sidh N. C – Director, QnA International.

As the Kingdom positions itself as a leader in global technology, this event will provide the ideal environment for collaboration, business opportunities, and knowledge exchange. The event is open for delegates and vendors looking to establish their brand and network with eminent industry players. Join us at the ToSS Summit 2025 and witness how technology is transforming the future of Saudi Arabia, today.

About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.