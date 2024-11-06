United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), opened registration for Qlik Connect® 2025, its premier global customer and partner event. Qlik Connect offers a unique experience for Qlik’s customers, partners, and product experts to gather and explore the latest trends in data, analytics, and AI. The event highlights the urgency for organizations to find clear, actionable paths to harnessing AI’s full value. This year’s event will be held from May 13-15, 2025, at Disney Coronado Springs in Orlando, Florida.

“Qlik Connect was a fantastic experience for Takeuchi. Not only were we able to share how we use Qlik’s cloud-based analytics platform on the main stage, but we also gained valuable insights into enhancing our business intelligence strategies and building a future-proof data foundation to scale our AI programs,” shared Susan Dean, Business Technology Director at Takeuchi. “The breakout sessions were incredibly helpful, providing our team with a great opportunity to connect and strengthen our efforts to drive data-driven decision-making at Takeuchi.”

The event will feature an array of learning and networking opportunities, including:

Keynote Presentations from CEO Mike Capone and guest speakers sharing insights on the future of data and AI.

Exclusive, In-Depth Product Roadmap Previews highlighting Qlik’s vision and the integration of Talend® technologies.

Breakout Sessions that delve into cutting-edge innovations and successful customer implementations.

Hands-On Workshops and Training Sessions designed for skill development and exclusive certifications.

An Interactive Exhibit Hall featuring live demonstrations and ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Registration for Qlik Connect 2025 is now open. Attendees who register before December 31, 2024, will receive an early bird discount of $500 off regular pricing. For more information, please visit QlikConnect.com.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

