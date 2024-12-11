Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG recently hosted its Annual CEO Forum 2024, held on October 23 and November 10, providing National Graduates and Trainees with an opportunity to engage directly with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and senior management. This initiative aims to enhance visibility, foster relationship building, and strengthen communication between QatarEnergy LNG's future talents and its leadership team.

During the forum, developees shared feedback, posed questions, and gained clarity on key practices during a collaborative session with the CEO, department managers, and the Learning and Development team. Leadership members addressed suggestions and ideas, showcasing their commitment to nurturing talent and embracing diverse perspectives.

The event featured both open and closed feedback sessions. In the closed session, participants directly addressed questions, concerns, and suggestions with the CEO, Chief Human Capital Officer, Learning & Development Manager, Human Resources Manager, and the Qatarization and National Development team.

Held under the theme “One Goal…Success!”, the two-day event celebrated the achievements of 18 national graduates, 17 coaches, three trainees, and 13 scholars/sponsors, all of whom were recognised for their exceptional academic and professional accomplishments. These high-performing individuals were honoured with special awards, reflecting their significant contributions to QatarEnergy LNG’s National Development strategy and their commitment to personal and professional growth.

The forum reaffirmed QatarEnergy LNG’s dedication to open communication, transparency, and collaborative growth. By supporting the development of its future talent pool, the organisation continues to uphold its core values, ensuring the success of both its workforce and its strategic objectives.

About QatarEnergy LNG: QatarEnergy LNG, established in 1984, pioneered the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry in Qatar and today is the largest producer of LNG in the world with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its world-class facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. Since the first production in 1996, the company is committed to meeting the world’s demand for safe, reliable, and clean energy. Through its operational excellence, QatarEnergy LNG is adding value to its production chain, contributing to the Qatari economy and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to ensure efficient energy supplies for the country, creating new markets and contributing to the local community. In addition to the LNG facilities, the company also operates the Jetty Boil-Off Gas facility, Al Khaleej Gas, three Helium Plants, the Laffan Refinery (among the largest condensate refineries in the world), and the Ras Laffan Terminal on behalf of all shareholders.