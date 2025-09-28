Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG hosted the 19th Engineering Conference bringing together industry professionals, academics, and partners to exchange new ideas, share lessons learned, and to strengthen networking across the oil and gas sector.

The conference was held at Qatar National Convention Centre on 23-24 September and was attended by experts from QatarEnergy LNG, shareholders, local and international companies, and leading local universities.

The event served as a premier platform for the exchange of technical knowledge, innovative technologies, and practical lessons learned, while offering valuable opportunities for professional networking and cross-sector collaboration. It also emphasized meaningful engagement between the energy industry and local academic institutions, enabling productive dialogue and potential partnerships that contribute to the sustainable growth of Qatar’s energy sector.

Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, QatarEnergy LNG CEO, opened the conference with a message that underscored the strength of partnerships in Qatar’s oil and gas sector and the privilege of hosting such a milestone event. He stated: “This conference marks an important milestone for QatarEnergy LNG. Engineering excellence, innovation, and operational resilience and reliability remain at the core of our progress and today we reaffirm that commitment. We are not only gathered here to share knowledge, but to also align, challenge, and inspire one another.”

This year’s conference marks a transition from an annual engineering forum to a biennial conference. Moving to a two-year cycle enables the company to gather richer insights, highlight meaningful project milestones, and engage in forward-looking discussions that reflect the rapid evolution of the industry.

The conference concentrated on four core themes that drive performance and sustainable growth in the LNG and broader oil and gas sector: digitalization, cyber security, and artificial intelligence; decarbonization initiatives; aging facilities and asset life extension; and energy efficiency and yield improvement.

The conference hosted a management panel discussion titled: Expansion & Sustainability - Enabling QatarEnergy LNG’s Future. The discussion focused on QatarEnergy LNG's commissioning and operational integration of expansion projects as the panelists shared insights into the company's future plans and strategies in this field.

The event included five technical panel discussions, forty technical presentations, eighty poster sessions showcasing key innovations and field achievements, and fifteen booths from our shareholders, various academic institutions, industry partners and QatarEnergy LNG highlighting advanced solutions and the latest technologies and research in the oil and gas industry, providing valuable insights to enhance operations.

On the first day, attendees explored parallel sessions across the four thematic tracks, with key technical presentations and topics spanning collaborative development of in-house Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems for QatarEnergy LNG, a pilot study for boilers and turbines, a slated Closed Flare Retrofit Industrialization project, and a structured approach to asset life extension ensuring safety and integrity. Other notable presentations included discussions on synergizing conventional and unconventional reservoir completion technologies, disruptive decarbonization through lower carbon aviation fuel and industrial CO2 recycling, and the use of artificial intelligence agents to revolutionize reservoir characterization and optimization.

Additional papers highlighted resource optimization on legacy DCS controllers, energy efficiency strategies for reducing natural gas consumption in rolling mill reheat furnaces, and ongoing poster presentations from industry and academia focusing on reliability, digital twin technology and process safety. The day also featured sessions on AI-enabled reservoir forecasting, data-driven maintenance, and digitalization efforts across the asset base, all designed to foster practical knowledge transfer and collaboration.

The second day continued with a focus on digitalization, cyber security and artificial intelligence, decarbonization initiatives, aging facilities and asset life extension, and energy efficiency and yield optimization, with further technical presentations, case studies and interactive discussions. Highlights included explorations of artificial intelligence in energy systems and process optimization, decarbonized heat production for LNG plants with hydrogen and CO2 integration concepts, subsea pipeline damage assessment and repair, and the role of mixed refrigerant technology in achieving energy and cost savings through digitalization. Attendees also heard about streamlined well surveillance through digitalization, automation and production data optimization, sustainable hydrogen supply chain networks with cross-industry collaboration, and reliability paradigms supported by AI-enabled predictive maintenance for LNG facilities.

Other sessions addressed eco-friendly transformation of end-of-life membranes for industrial wastewater treatment and asset life extension, aging LNG facility lifecycle environmental challenges, and advances in physics-informed neural networks for transformer insulation degradation prediction, complemented by discussions on smart maintenance and corrosion inhibition for aging LNG facilities and AI/ML applications in the process industry. Additional topics included innovative pump technology for downhole wet gas compression and finite element analysis of LNG pipelines with virtual flame sensing for turbines.

A vibrant posters program complemented the technical program, featuring practical case studies and research from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, ExxonMobil, Qatar Shell, North Oil Company, QCHEM, QAFCO, QAPCO, Qatar University, HBKU, University of Doha for Science & Technology and Texas A&M Qatar. Exhibits from QatarEnergy LNG suppliers and academic partners provided attendees with firsthand demonstrations of state-of-the-art technologies, reinforcing the conference’s commitment to bridging industry practice with academic innovation.

About QatarEnergy LNG:

QatarEnergy LNG, established in 1984, pioneered the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry in Qatar and today is the largest producer of LNG in the world with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its world-class facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. Since production began in 1996, the company has been committed to meeting the world’s demand for safe, reliable, and clean energy. Through its operational excellence, QatarEnergy LNG is adding value to its production chain, contributing to the Qatari economy and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to ensure efficient energy supplies for the country, creating new markets and contributing to the local community. In addition to the LNG facilities, the company also operates the Jetty Boil-Off Gas facility, Al Khaleej Gas, three Helium Plants, the Laffan Refinery (among the largest condensate refineries in the world), and the Ras Laffan Terminal on behalf of all shareholders.

