Qatar Tourism’s playbook

Qatar Tourism has invested in creating the optimum environment for world- class MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and business events and has become widely known for hosting the biggest regional and international events and exhibitions. This has created a boost in the entire tourism value chain, increasing visitor demand and attracting inward investment resulting in driving a multiplier effect across the domestic economy.

An epitome of such large-scale events is the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, the largest B2B and B2C event of its kind in the region, which has successfully run for two decades.

The success of the business events sector contributes to strengthening Qatar’s position as an attractive tourist destination, and contributes to the growth of direct and indirect tourism spending, as well as supporting relevant sectors such as aviation, hospitality and transportation, which is reflected in the provision of job opportunities and the promotion of investment opportunities in the growing tourism sector, which contributes to achieving sustainable economic development and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Significant growth in sales and number of visitors to the exhibition in its 20th edition

As we celebrate two decades of excellence, DJWE invited the world to experience the epitome of luxury, creativity, and cultural richness, as it is an international platform that brings together experts in the jewelry and watch industry from all over the world. The 20th anniversary of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition concluded last month on February 11, after a successful 7-day run it closed its doors with record-breaking numbers of 30k attendees soaring 20% from its predecessors, and an increase of 20% % in comparison to last year’s sales.

DJWE 2024 was inaugurated under the patronage and presence of His Excellency, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Also in attendance was His Excellency, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior. Qatar Tourism organised the exhibition and Qatar Business Events Corporation in partnership with Qatar National Bank.

Commenting on the success of the exhibition, His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “As we concluded the 20th anniversary of the Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition, I am honoured to extend my gratitude to our valued partners, esteemed exhibitors, and visitors for their unwavering commitment in making this event a resounding success. I would like to report that this year we have surpassed last year’s sales by 20%%. The past two decades have been a testament to the enduring legacy of this exhibition, and as we reflect on its rich history, we vow to carry this legacy forward. In alignment with the tourism growth strategy, MICE and business events have become an integral pillar to fulfill the strategic objective of economic diversification”.

Famous faces and one - of a kind diamonds at DJWE

This faces of this year’s edition, Irina Shayk and Thierry Henry, attended the opening ceremony. Sheynnis Palacios, Miss. Universe 2023, also visited the exhibition, in addition to famous Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Turkish actor Burak Özçivit and Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou also attended DJWE this year.

A new initiative by Qatar Tourism brought to DJWE this year a pair of the world’s largest brilliant cut diamonds, as a testament to displaying the world’s rarest jewels. 100-carat each, these two diamonds are valued at 100 million USD. Sourced from The Karowe Mine in Botswana and crafted for three years at HB Antwerp, Belgium, this pair of diamonds is a milestone in the luxury diamond industry. For the 20th anniversary, DJWE displayed the world’s most unique jewellery and watches pieces and collections by over 500 brands from 10 countries.

Testimonies for DJWE’s biggest collaborators

This year’s Big 8 were Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, FiftyOne East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, and BVLGARI. Brands that debuted this year were Key Gems, AlMajid Home, Renee Jewels, Naylah Jewelry, Kooheji Jewellery, and Hessa Jewels, in addition to the luxury giant, Dolce & Gabbana. This year saw the return of the Turkish, Indian, and Qatari Designer Pavilions.

Education Above All (EAA), founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, participated this year in collaboration with Brazilian jeweller and designer, Silvia Furmanovich, and Qatari designers Nouf Jewelry, DE TROVE Jewelry, Ghand Jewellery, and Mahain Jewelry. Their exclusive pieces were displayed as part of the ‘Educate A Child’ initiative, which aims to provide quality education to marginalised children around the world.

Several brands revealed exclusive pieces and collections this year, such as TAG Heuer and its exclusive watches and WITR with the Mona Lisa Eye Piece. Interactive workshops at the exhibition allowed visitors to learn more about craftsmanship. The Gems and Metals Calibration Lab provided visitors with the opportunity to have their diamonds examined and classified, being the only lab in Qatar of its kind. The Studio saw interviews with multiple brand ambassadors and CEOs. DJWE 2024 also offered several F&B options, including Boucheron Café, Venchi Icecream Carts, Harrods, and Ritz-Carlton Café.

Mr. Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, QNB Group Chief Business Officer said: “Our prestigious role as the official sponsor of the 2024 Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting local and international events within the dynamic landscape of the tourism sector. It also affirms the long-term sponsorship we value having with Qatar Tourism. The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition serves as a unique platform, bringing together creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation, elements that resonate deeply with our core values at QNB”.

Taj Sulaiman, Director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships at Education Above All Foundation said: "As the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024 concludes, the EAA Foundation celebrates the success of our collaboration with Silvia Furmanovich. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the DJWE for providing us with the platform to showcase this unique partnership, which merged luxury with philanthropy to support global education initiatives. This event highlighted exquisite jewellery and underscored the importance of education for marginalized children. We are deeply grateful for the support and commitment from all involved, as this collaboration marks a significant milestone in our quest for creating lasting change”.

Mr. Ali Alfardan, Vice Chairman of the Alfardan Group and President, Alfardan Jewellery, said: “Alfardan Jewellery is honored to have once again participated in the marvelous Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. Since its inception 19 years ago, we have strived to be at the forefront of design and innovation in the industry, now celebrating our 70th anniversary by launching exclusive collections from our two in-house brands, Noudar and Gallery Al Tawash, that are an ode to our timeless heritage and pearling history. With 70 participating international luxury brands as well, and some first-time appearances, our partners are enthusiastically committed to our vision. We extend warm thanks to all our collaborators, staff, and organizers, and we are extremely proud of the amazing pieces and displays this year’s edition has highlighted. We look forward to continued success next year.”

At the close of the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, Mr. Jamil bin Mahdi Al Majed, Vice Chairman of Al Majed Jewellery, stated, "We are delighted to have played a vital role in advancing luxury and sophistication as the curtains draw on this milestone event. The exhibition's success in attracting a record number of exhibitors from various countries underscores its significance for both manufacturers and consumers."

He went on to express gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for his gracious visit to the Al Majed Jewellery Pavilion.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who helped make this year's exhibition a success. Year after year, the DJWE continues to establish itself as one of the top and premier events in the region. Lastly, congratulations to the people of Qatar on the national team's victory and their title as Asian Champions. Their accomplishments have filled our nation with pride," he concluded.

Speaking about Ali Bin Ali Luxury’s participation in the region’s most important Jewellery and watches exhibition, Chief Operating Officer of Ali Bin Ali Luxury Mr. Awn Zureikat said: “DJWE is truly a global platform for luxury brands, and it’s getting bigger every year. Ali Bin Ali Luxury is proud of its long-standing association with this landmark event, and we are glad to be a part of this success story, where creativity, exclusivity, art and beauty are all represented at this exhibition.”

HE Sheikh Nawaf Nasser Bin Khaled Al Thani from Amiri Gems said: “Amiri Gems takes pride in being a consistent participant in the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition since its inception. Our ongoing participation reflects our dedication to national events that play a crucial role in realizing a diversified economy and supporting the objectives of the 2030 National Vision. The success of our participation in this year's DJWE24 was substantial. Our pavilion at Amiri Gems featured exclusive and luxurious pieces from renowned international brands. We remain committed to delivering the finest jewels and gems to the Qatari market, anticipating the next edition of this exhibition to further strengthen Qatar's prominent position in the regional jewelry industry."

Commenting on the event’s success, Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East said, “As we conclude the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, we are filled with immense gratitude to the organizers of DJWE for their tireless dedication in curating an event that transcends boundaries, celebrating the global language of luxury and craftsmanship. Looking to the future, we eagerly await the next chapter where we will continue to showcase a hallmark of sophistication and a true reflection of the refined taste synonymous with Fifty One East and the brands we proudly represent.”

Mr. Abdullah Al Muftah, General Manager of Almuftah Jewellery, commented: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the successful conclusion of the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024. It has been an amazing week filled with elegance and distinguished attendance. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the organizers for orchestrating this exceptional event. Finally, we express our gratitude and appreciation to every guest for your venue and trust. You have all been an integral part of the success of this year's premier jewellery exhibition.

Mr. Nabil Abu Issa, Vice Chairman of Abu Issa Holding for Blue Salon said: “As usual, Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition has been considered one of the most important international luxury exhibitions in the region, and its growing so fast as it is held annually with the participation of the finest international brands. The participation of the Blue Salon in DJWE this year witnessed great brilliance in terms of the precious and luxurious pieces of watches and jewelry that’s exclusive for Blue Salon and especially customized for Qatar. This year, we achieved greater success than any other year, especially that the current edition includes new international exhibitors from around the world participating for the first time, in addition to local youth initiatives, and other events that enrich that experience. We highly appreciate all the efforts of the National Tourism Council and all participants of the exhibition who are aiming to achieve Qatar National Vision of 2030.”

Mr. Stephane Lahrer, Managing Director Bulgari MEAI, said: “As we conclude our journey at the Doha Jewellery & watches Exhibition, we extend our sincere gratitude for the extraordinary experience. The quality of participants and the seamless organization has made this event truly exceptional. Leaving with gratitude and inspired by the connections made, we eagerly look forward to the continued success that lies ahead in our collaborative endeavors.”

Qatar Tourism looks forward to bringing next year’s edition of Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, bigger and better.