Qatar Tourism has unveiled the latest edition of its tourism guide, Qatar Calendar, showcasing a fun-filled lineup of events, offers, and activities taking place over the summer months in Qatar.

From enriching cultural experiences to adrenaline-pumping adventures and activities to keep the little ones busy, the Qatar Calendar ‘Summer Edition’ caters to all interests and ages, guaranteeing a memorable summer season for residents and visitors in Qatar.

Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism Events & Festivals Organizing Section at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar has it all, whether you are seeking adventure, cultural experiences, or family fun, residents and visitors will find something that perfectly suits their preferences during the summer months. Throughout the entire year, Qatar offers a diverse range of exciting events and activities. Our Qatar Calendar product serves as a convenient hub, consolidating everything that’s happening across the country and providing essential information such as event details, dates, times, and much more."

Kids Entertainment

This summer, Qatar is offering a plethora of delightful and entertaining options to keep kids engaged and thrilled. Delivering an immersive experience for children, the Qatar Toy Festival (DECC until Aug 5) is a national first and the largest event of its kind in the region, bringing to life 25 of the world's most beloved toy brands, such as Barbie, Cocomelon and Transformers.

For little sports enthusiasts, Aspire Summer Camp 2023 (until Aug 10), promises an adventure-filled experience, while PSG Academy Summer Programs (until Aug 24) allows soccer fans to hone their skills. Simultaneously, the Summer Camp for Children and Young Adults at Qatar National Library (until Aug 24), caters to intellectually curious minds with engaging workshops and activities.

Cultural Experiences

Residents and visitors can immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Qatar this summer, with a diverse range of captivating events. The Souq Waqif 8th Local Dates Festival (until Aug 5), is a celebration of local traditions and flavours, showcasing the best varieties of dates produced in the country.

For those seeking hands-on experiences, the Hand Building Clay Workshop at Heenat Salma Farm (until Aug 31), offers a unique chance to craft and connect with the earth's elements. A series of workshops will also be held at Katara Cultural Village (until Sept 2) including sessions on Arabic calligraphy, art, design and more.

This summer will also see the biggest comic night in Qatar come to life at African Night of Laughter. Held at the Holiday Inn Doha on August 10, it will feature much-loved comedians; Oga Sabinus (Mr Funny) and Mammito Eunice in a fun night filled with wit and humour.

Thrilling Adventures

Exciting adventures await those seeking an adrenaline-fueled experience in Qatar this summer. The Sky Masters Sports Club (until April 19), offers a collection of paragliding sports, allowing visitors to soar through the skies and marvel at the breathtaking landscapes. For those who prefer gliding, spinning, and grooving, The Roller Skating Rink (until Aug 1) at Quest is not to be missed.

Promotions and Offers

Residents and visitors can take advantage of several enticing promotions and offers this summer in Qatar. For a rejuvenating retreat, Zulal Wellness Resort extends an attractive deal, allowing guests to stay for three nights but pay for only two (until Aug 31). The Fairmont Doha entices with a luxurious escape, offering 33% off stays (until Sep 30), providing a haven of opulence in the heart of the city. Additionally, Sharq Village & Spa extends a gracious offer to stay seven nights and save 25% (until Sept 30), indulging guests with extended Arabian hospitality and savings. Ladies are also invited to embark on exclusive experiences, with " Ladies Only Night at Desert Falls" at Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park (until Oct 25) and "Ladies Tuesday Offers" at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas (until Dec 31).

All events and activities can be found at www.Qatarcalendar.com. Follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated. To unveil the latest hospitatltiy offers, visit www.visitqatar.com/offers

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

+974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation to diversify tourism offerings in the country and increase visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa