Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is one of the most promising destinations on the national tourism map, and enabling high-impact tourism projects in the region will help deliver world-class experiences, a senior official has said.

This will also enhance Saudi Arabia’s global appeal and contribute to the sector’s growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030, said a CEO of the Tourism Development Fund (TDF), Qusai Al-Fakhri, who this week visited several flagship tourism projects in Al Khobar as part of the fund’s ongoing efforts to monitor project progress and assess readiness in alignment with the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy.

To date, TDF has supported more than 534 tourism projects directly and indirectly through its Tourism Empowerment Program, in partnership with the financial sector. The total value of TDF-enabled projects in Eastern Province has reached approximately SAR10 billion ($2.67 billion), underscoring the fund’s commitment to empowering unique destinations that contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

One of the key destinations being developed by TDF in the region is The Avenues – Khobar, one of the largest mixed-use projects in the Eastern Province. Spanning nearly 200,000 sq m and featuring over 400 hotel rooms, the project marks a significant milestone in integrating luxury hospitality with retail and commercial centres, supporting economic diversification and encouraging investment in the tourism and retail sectors.

The visit also included Ajdan Fairmont, which is part of a mixed-use project in Khobar that features a five-star hotel with more than 160 all sea-view rooms managed by the global Fairmont brand, alongside upscale restaurants, cafés, and modern commercial spaces. The project reflects direct investment in improving quality of life, promoting urban sustainability, and stimulating the local economy.

Ajdan Bayfront is a comprehensive seafront development covering over 100,000 sq m. It offers a fully integrated experience including retail, dining, and entertainment venues, in addition to a range of hospitality units. The project is expected to boost commercial activity and enhance modern urban lifestyles, aligning with the aspirations of residents and visitors in Al-Khobar.

Nobu Hotel & Residences marks the debut of the global Nobu brand in the Eastern Province. The project features more than 160 luxury hospitality units, the renowned Nobu restaurant, and a branded café, delivering a high-end hospitality experience that enriches the luxury tourism scene in the Kingdom. The project represents a major step in elevating contemporary hospitality standards, supported directly by TDF.

“At TDF, we are committed to supporting projects that drive meaningful impact in the tourism sector and reflect the Kingdom’s aspirations for a sustainable and diversified tourism future. By enabling these projects in the Eastern Province, we continue to build unique destinations that enrich the visitor experience and help drive local economic growth,” said Al-Fakhri.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).