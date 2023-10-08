Qatar Tourism has teamed up with the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya) to provide two unique sports experiences to its employees. The activities took place at Lekhwiya’s Internal Security Force (ISF) camp in Duhail, in the presence of Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairperson of Qatar Tourism.

Qatar Tourism’s employees were guided by skilled professionals at the state-of-the-art Wind Tunnel facility, allowing them to experience an incredible indoor skydiving adventure. Staff also had had the opportunity to hone their precision skills at Lekhwiya's cutting-edge shooting range.

Skydiving enthusiasts can practice their skills at the Internal Security Forces camp of Lekhwiya in Duhail, which is open to the public from 16:00 to 20:00 on Sunday -Monday. In addition, visitors can sharpen their shooting skills at the same camp from Monday - Wednesday, from 16:00 to 20:00. Tuesday is women only. To book an appointment, visit the social media accounts of the Internal Security Forces of Khoya for more details.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa