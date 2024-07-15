Qatar Tourism, in cooperation with the Educational Services Centers Management at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education(MOEHE), held a special workshop to clarify the procedures and mechanisms for reserving and booking hotel halls by educational service centers.



The workshop comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation between Qatar Tourism and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and Qatar Tourism’s commitment to continuous communication and coordination with its partners in the govermental and private sectors in order to advance the hospitality sector and ensure the quality of the content and services provided by the educational services centers.



The workshop was presented by Mrs. Eman Ali Al Nuaimi, Director of Educational Services Centers in the Private Education Sector at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. During the workshop, representatives from hotels in Qatar received a comprehensive presentation regarding the requirements educational service centers must fulfill to reserve halls in hotels for their events. The primary condition emphasized was that institutions need prior approval from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE). Additionally, they must present a valid educational license along with their application for event and conference reservations.



Mr. Mohamed Al Ansari, Director of the Tourism Licensing Department at Qatar Tourism, expressed his satisfaction on this occasion, stating, "We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to conduct this workshop, the goal is to clarify the procedures and protocols for reserving hotel halls by educational service centers." He further emphasized, "Our objective is to safeguard the interests of accredited companies in the tourism sector, improve service excellence, enhance the overall reputation of the hospitality industry, and uphold high-quality standards."



Mr. Al Ansari affirmed Qatar Tourism's commitment to ongoing collaboration with all stakeholders in the country to enhance the efficiency and transparency of tourism-related services.



Mrs. Eman Ali Al-Nuaimi, Director of Educational Services Centers Management, stated that one of the priorities of the Educational Services Centers Management is to ensure the quality of services provided by training centers and to enhance the creation of an attractive and stimulating environment to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030. This is achieved through ensuring the quality of the content provided and encouraging investors to create a safe environment that contributes to structured and consistent learning. This has been accomplished in collaboration with Qatar Tourism and hotel representatives.



