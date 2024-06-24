Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank wrapped up its 2024 Business Incubation and Acceleration Demo Day, with the participation of 14 startups that pitched their businesses to QDB partners, leading investors and experts. The event was held in partnership with Ooredoo, Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Centre, QAuto and M7.

Throughout the demo day, entrepreneurs took turn showcasing their businesses, sharing their vision, and innovative products to investors. QDB also provided an interactive space for startups and investors to network and discuss future collaboration and investment prospects.

This year's edition attracted startups from a variety of industries, ranging from FinTech and SportsTech to fashion design, supply chain management and healthcare with founders showcasing innovative products to empower people with special needs among others. Startups demonstrated maturity in terms of product development and go-to-market plans and shared with the audience promising figures for revenue-generation and investment opportunities.

For the second consecutive year, the event brought together all QDB-affiliated incubators and business accelerators under one roof, garnering interest as the leading platform for startups and entrepreneurs to engage investors in Qatar.

QDB has been equipping startups with the necessary tools to succeed, offering technical and strategic training and providing access to investments and resources to help businesses develop and export their products, enabling them to compete on the local, regional and international levels.

Through such initiatives, QDB empowers startups to secure additional investments to accelerate their growth, which in turns attract new investors seeking to capitalize on their potential, ultimately contributing to Qatar’s economic growth and diversification.

This year’s edition of Demo Day featured the following startups

QPunch – qpunch.co

Ablelyf - ablelyf.com

Wafeeq – wafeeq.com

Juego Sportech - thejuego.com

artQart – www.artqart.com

SPOR – sporqatar.com

NavBuddy – navbuddy.qa

Appomatory – appomatory.com

ShipBee – shipbee.io

Samples Yard – samplesyard.com

Greenit – greenit.qa

PAY2M – pay2m.com

Alraie – alraie.com

Ninth – ninth.qa

Investors voted for the top startups across three categories with “Wafeeq”, a digital educational platform for the deaf and mute securing the “Best Presentation” award, while PAY2M, which develops FinTech solutions, won the Outstanding Team Award. Appomatory, the startup with a revolutionary programming platform, secured the Innovative Product Award.

Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, QDB’s Executive Director of Advisory and Incubation, expressed his enthusiasm over the success of Demo Day.

“At Qatar Development Bank, we believe in the importance of Demo Day, which offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovation through ambitious projects. Demo Day serves as a distinguished platform that enables entrepreneurs to pitch to investors and leading figures in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, empowering them to access financing that propels their development and growth. The event also introduced investors to investment opportunities in innovative startups with a promising future,” Dr. Mejegheer said.

“Over the past four years, Qatari startups have secured more than 150 million Qatari riyals from investment funds and angel investors, which reflects the growing interest in our startups on one hand, and their innovative nature on the other, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification efforts,” he added.

Qatar Development Bank will build on the annual event to further promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Qatar, collaborating with its partners to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and expertise to deliver on their ambitions in an environment that celebrates entrepreneurship.

For more information about the participating startups and the Demo Day, and to access the Deal Memos of different startups, please visit our website at: https://www.qdbdemoday.qa/

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB)

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as the Qatar Industrial Development Bank, a 100% government-owned developmental organization. Its primary aim was to develop investments within local industries, thereby accelerating growth and economic diversification in Qatar through support for the private sector.

QDB has achieved significant milestones in recent years, playing a chief role in growing Qatar’s private sector. QDB has also played an integral role in stimulating national economic and social development, through funding a variety of local projects and providing support to the private sector through a range of innovative services. By adopting this strategy, QDB has contributed to empowering Qatari entrepreneurs, improving the standard of living, as well as allowing Qatari entrepreneurs to benefit from a wide range of promising investment opportunities, and to develop their exporting potentials while supporting their entry to new international markets.

QDB’s strategy is entirely in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. It is focused on promoting and facilitating the growth of the private sector in key economic sectors, with the aim of building a diversified, sustainable economy.

QDB aims to promote entrepreneurship spirit within the private sector in Qatar through providing the necessary services that shall ease the growth, development, and diversification of this sector. In doing so, QDB offers access to information, incubation, and capabilities to SMEs, in addition to access to capital through direct and indirect financial services, investment and access to local markets, and access to international markets for Qatari exporters though export insurance and funding services.