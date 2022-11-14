Madinat Jumeirah Living by DHRE (DP & Meraas) wins ‘Dubai Best Developer Project’

Dubai: Property Finder, the MENAT's leading PropTech company, celebrates excellence with its 9th annual Property Finder Awards held on 10 November at the prestigious Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa. The highly anticipated awards ceremony recognized and honoured the best performers in the UAE's real estate sector by gathering 400 of the country's most distinguished agents and representing over 40 brokerage agencies and real estate developers.

Following an in-depth evaluation of a record number of entries across categories, Property Finder has split the categories between Boutique and Enterprise to reflect on the true identity of the portal - a marketplace for all.

The Property Finder judging panel reviewed the nominees and selected the winners based on data and research collated, addressing home-seekers experiences. In a newly created category, ‘Women in Leadership,’ Property Finder awards women-owned brokerages who deliver the highest quality in the industry based on critical quality metrics such as a number of verified listings, verified agents, and no tolerance for fake listings. Moreover, Property Finder awarded Brokerages that deliver quality every year through ‘Quality Brokerage of the Year, in addition to other categories, including ‘House of SuperAgents,’ companies who lead the way with a high number of SuperAgents, ‘Best Developer Project,’ covering real estate projects that are a class apart, through innovation and architecture, ‘Community Hero,’ honouring those who give back to the community with the initiatives they have in place, and ‘Rising Star’ companies who have joined the platform last year and made great progress in growth and quality in such a short time.

Michael Lahyani, CEO and founder of Property Finder, said: "We once again gathered at the iconic Burj Khalifa for Property Finder's ninth Edition to celebrate the best of the real estate industry. Through Property Finder Awards, we are awarding the talents who contribute to making propertyfinder.ae a better experience for the millions of visitors who come to our website and app. Those who strive to produce high-quality listings with accurate information and unique pictures hire agents with integrity and a passion for excellence, fight fake listings, and refuse to adhere to dishonest practices. We designed the event to boost consumer trust and credibility by motivating the industry to focus on quality.”

Lahyani continued: "2022 has been a record-breaking year for the UAE's real estate market. Adding onto its incredible growth, UAE is on an ongoing mission to attract more talent through its initiatives. The country is creating more opportunities for individuals and businesses in the real estate sector. This is why we have dedicated this year’s Awards to the country that’s given us all so much and continues to give year on year - this wouldn't have been possible without the wise leadership of the UAE.”

Scott Bond, Property Finder UAE's Country Manager, said: “Our mission at Property Finder is to empower property seekers to find their dream home. We can't do that without the support and partnership of brokers and developers. An award from Property Finder has become a status symbol that further validates the incredible hard work that brokers and developers all put in, and we're honoured to play a small part in the success of the UAE Real Estate Industry.”

The awards ceremony marked the presence of prominent thought leaders and decision-makers who have contributed to transforming the UAE real estate market into one of the most recognisable sectors in the world.

Winners across six unique award categories were announced, emphasising best practices, technology, and project excellence, as well as fostering the exchange of knowledge.

Property Finder Awards winners:

Quality Brokerage Of The Year

DXB Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Driven Properties

DXB Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: House Hunters Real Estate Brokers

AUH Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Crompton Partners

AUH Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Wiltshire Real Estate

Northern Emirates Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Hunt & Harris Real Estate

Northern Emirates Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Sherwoods Property

House Of SuperAgents

DXB Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Engel & Völkers Dubai

DXB Boutique House of SuperAgents: Jade & Co Real Estate

AUH Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

AUH Boutique House of SuperAgents: Wiltshire Real Estate

Northern Emirates Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Al Mubarakiya Real Estate

Northern Emirates Boutique House of SuperAgents: Jumaira Real Estate

Women In Leadership In Real Estate

DXB Women in Leadership: Debbie Cope from House hunters

AUH Women in Leadership: Kika Pavese from MD Real Estate

Northern Emirates Women in Leadership: Neema Kataria from Hunt and Harris

Community Hero

DXB Community Hero: Haus & Haus

AUH Community Hero: MD Real Estate

Best Developer Project

DXB Best Developer Project: Madinat Jumeirah Living by DHRE (DP & Meraas)

AUH Best Developer Project: The Grove (Aldar)

Northern Emirates Best Developer Project: Hayyan by Alef Group

Rising Star

DXB Rising Star: Homeland Realty

AUH Rising Star: Ardor Properties

Northern Emirates Rising Star: Black or White Real Estate

