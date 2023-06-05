PRO Partner Group Equips Businesses with Services for Success in Qatar's Evolving Landscape

Dubai: PRO Partner Group (PPG), the leading company formation and corporate services provider in the Middle East, is pleased to announce its upcoming event in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce in Qatar. The Lunch and Learn event, scheduled for 6th June 2023 aims to provide valuable insights into the recent updates and opportunities within Qatar's business environment as well as opportunities to expand in other GCC countries.

PRO Partner Group understands the importance of staying informed and adapting to changes in Qatar's dynamic business sector. This event offers participants an opportunity to gain valuable knowledge on various topics, including recent updates to the Qatar business environment, the new Qatar anti-concealment law, 100% foreign ownership options, expansion possibilities to other GCC countries, updated HR and labour requirements, and other corporate compliance and support services essential for companies setting up and operating in Qatar.

James Swallow, Commercial Director at PRO Partner Group: "Our goal is to provide businesses with the information and tools they need to thrive in Qatar's ever-evolving business landscape. By discussing topics such as business model options, regional expansion opportunities, labour and corporate compliance - we aim to equip participants with the knowledge to make informed decisions and drive their organisations to greater success and standards."

The event is open to professionals from various industries, including entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, executives, and individuals interested in exploring business opportunities in Qatar. Attendees will have the chance to engage in interactive discussions, gain valuable insights, and network with industry peers.

Event Details:

Name: Lunch and Learn

Date: June 6th, 2023

Time: 11 am-1 pm (Qatar Time)

Venue: Banyan Tree, Al Khaleej, Doha, Qatar - https://goo.gl/maps/ATTanUnUF3BX6zpz5

Registration: Interested individuals can register for the event via the Registration Link

Registration Cost: PRO Partner Group guests will be able to make use of the Corporate Members rate. Next to ‘First Name’ field please add in brackets (PPG Guest) for ticket to be redeemable at the door and select the ‘Corporate Members (100 QAR/$27) - CASH ONLY’ field to complete form. This will be payable in cash on the day of the event.

About PRO Partner Group:

PRO Partner Group is the leading company setup, local partnership, and corporate services provider in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the wider UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2008, its key services include outsourced PRO & Visa support, HR Services and Accountancy & Payroll for LLC companies, foreign branches and rep offices as well as freezone, mainland and offshore companies. PRO Partner Group is on a mission to provide security, transparency, speed, efficiency and local knowledge to international corporations and investors wishing to set up and run their business in the GCC.

