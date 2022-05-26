Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The latest innovations in commercial print and package printing are drawing crowds to the ongoing Gulf Print and Pack (GPP) exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

On display and in action, multi-million dirhams worth of machinery are being used in live demonstrations to showcase innovative solutions for print and packaging requirements across a wide range of industries.

Barry Killengrey, Event Director of Gulf Print & Pack 2022, commented, “The exhibition floor is buzzing with machinery and equipment running live that are generating great interest from our visitors. This kind of experience helps to cement the value of the event as a platform for not only showcasing innovations but enabling companies to demonstrate how they can add value to their clients’ businesses.”

For the first time in the Gulf region, Kodak showcased its NEXFINITY Digital Press, which offers commercial printers the opportunity to transform their businesses into high-revenue, high margin applications. “The press offers the greatest possible variety in terms of substrate types as well as sheet sizes and thicknesses. It also provides a unique range of print embellishment options in its fifth imaging unit. All these features enable the NEXFINITY Press to produce an extensive range of high-quality, highly customized jobs,” said Luis Penades, Channel Program Director, Kodak. “The first day went extremely well with a high number of attendees visiting our booth. It was great to be back in person, meeting face to face and providing live demonstrations throughout the day.”

Another important launch took place at GPP as Ricoh International unveiled its ProTM L5130e/L5160e latex roll-to-roll printers in the Middle East. Designed for sign and display specialists and graphic arts printers who need faster short run production, broader job capabilities and enhanced productivity, the Pro L5130e/L5160e Series combines reliability and media versatility. “Visitors have been impressed by the performance and the consistency of the machines who came to witness live demonstrations at GPP. The show provided us a great opportunity to confirm deals and sign contracts with multiple customers,” commented Dennis Moll, Commercial Director, Ricoh International.

Gulf Print and Pack ends today with business in full swing as deals are being brokered during the event, the leading trade show for the commercial print and package printing industry in the Middle East and Africa. Registration is still open and can be done online at www.gulfprintpack.com or onsite.

