Dubai, UAE: PRCA MENA – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body has successfully concluded its Annual Conference 2025 yesterday at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The sold-out event brought together senior communications leaders, global experts, and next-generation talent to explore the forces reshaping the industry, from artificial intelligence and brand resilience to shifting perspectives on purpose, reputation, and creativity.

The full-day agenda featured an engaging keynote address by Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times, fireside chat, presentations and panel discussions across four dedicated streams—Industry & Influence, Innovation & Impact, Reputation & Responsibility, and NextGen’s Shifting Perspectives. High-level speakers and attendees debated some of the most pressing issues in communications, including AI adoption, agency–client dynamics, the future of media, and mental health in the industry.

Sarah Waddington CBE, CEO of PRCA, who flew down from the UK to attend the Conference said:

“The PRCA MENA Annual Conference has once again shown us why this region is at the heart of global communication innovation. The calibre of discussions, the openness of debate, and the willingness of senior leaders to share challenges and solutions reflect the true strength of this community. It’s inspiring to see PRCA MENA lead on such important conversations and provide a platform for professionals at every level to connect, learn, and grow.”

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, added:

“This year’s conference was all about cutting through the noise and tackling industry myths head-on. From exploring the real impact of AI to questioning the sustainability of legacy playbooks, the sessions were bold, insightful, and forward-looking. I’m immensely proud of how our members, partners and volunteers came together to create not just an event, but a milestone moment for the region’s communication industry.”

The success of the Annual Conference 2025 was made possible through the generous support of PRCA MENA’s sponsors and partners: Carma, Cicero & Bernay, Current Global MENAT, DP World, Gambit Communications, GWPR, Seven Media, Trailrunner International, Weber Shandwick MENAT, and YouGov whose commitment ensured the delivery of world-class content and networking alongside all member agencies and brands who supported with their attendance.

