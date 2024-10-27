Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world – is proud to announce its lineup of distinguished panellists, speakers and moderators for its highly anticipated Annual Conference, taking place on 14 November at Taj Business Bay, Dubai.

Promising to be a pivotal moment for communications professionals across the Middle East and North Africa, this year the conference will feature a Keynote Address by Her Excellency Maitha Al Suwaidi, CEO of Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council, who will speak on “The Future of Media: Innovation, Regulation, and Economic Impact.” Her Excellency will present a forward-looking vision for the media landscape, focusing on how innovation, regulation, and economic growth are interconnected.

Moderating the panels are Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, James Hewes, CEO at PRCA and Oscar Wendel, Partner at Flow & Editor-at-Large at MEA-Finance. Their expertise and leadership will ensure an engaging and thoughtful discourse on the most pressing topics in the communications industry.

Guest Speakers include some of the region’s most influential figures - Mazen Nahawi, Founder & Group CEO at Carma, John Rynehart, Head of UAE at Kekst CNC and Joe Lipscombe, Partner Mena at The Romans.

Panellists feature industry thought leaders who will address key challenges and opportunities within the PR and communications industry:

• Imad Lahad, Managing Director, Dubai and Global Head of AI Comms Lab at APCO Worldwide

• Ghaleb Zeidan, Regional Managing Director, UAE, Culture, L&D, and Partnership Weber Shandwick MENAT

Weber Shandwick MENAT

• Jamal Al Mawed, Founder and Managing Director at Gambit Communications

• James Piecowye, Dean and Associate Professor at Zayed University

• Kate Hartley, Co-founder at Polpeo

• Sophie Simpson, Managing Director & Founder at Atteline

• Peter Van Der Merwe, Managing Director at Weber Shandwick Riyadh

• Gregg Fray, Co-Founder at Seven Media

• Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President, Product & Marketing at Kia Middle East and Africa

• Saad Abu Touq, Managing Director, PR at Memac Ogilvy

• Alaa Badawi, Associate Partner at Instinctif Partners MENA

• Judy Bakieh, Associate Integrated Communications Director at Gambit Communications

• Petra B. Spanko, Regional Director at Katch International

• Abdulrahman Abed, Founder and General Manager of Legends PR Company

• Thomas Morris, Senior Partner at FINN Partners, UAE

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

"The PRCA Mena Annual Conference 2024 is the leading platform for PR and communications professionals to exchange ideas, collaborate and drive the future of our industry in the region. With a remarkable lineup of speakers and panellists, we look forward to discussing key trends and the growing influence of media and communications on regional development."

James Hewes, CEO of PRCA, added:

"This year’s conference is set to be a key event for the global communications community. With thought leaders from across the region, the discussions will highlight not only the innovations but also the strategic importance of communications in shaping the economic and societal future of the region.”

To book tickets visit: https://prca-conference.org/prca-mena-conference#get-tickets-

About PRCA

PRCA - the largest Public Relations and Communications Association in the world was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA Mena in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

