PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, recently participated in CYSEC 2024, one of the UAE’s most significant cybersecurity events, held on September 18th at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi. The event gathered cybersecurity experts, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field.

During CYSEC UAE 2024, PowerDMARC showcased its cutting-edge DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS hosted solutions along with the platform’s AI-powered domain security analysis capabilities. The PowerDMARC team took centre stage, highlighting the importance of email security in safeguarding organizations from phishing, spoofing, and impersonation attacks at the event. The company also emphasized its role in automating and simplifying email authentication processes, making it easier for enterprises and MSPs to secure their and their client’s email domains.

“We had an amazing time participating in CYSEC 2024 and contributing to the dialogue on advancing cybersecurity in the UAE. With the growing threat of email-based attacks, it’s more crucial than ever for organizations to adopt robust email authentication practices,” said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC. “We look forward to expanding our operations in the UAE and are seeking new MSP partners in the region who share our passion for empowering businesses to take control of their domain names and prevent email fraud.”

The event provided PowerDMARC with an excellent opportunity to network with regional partners, discuss cybersecurity trends in the UAE, and demonstrate how its platform simplifies the complexities of email security while offering granular visibility into your email channels.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Media Contact

For inquiries, please contact:

Zainab Al Lawati (Business Development Manager, PowerDMARC)

Email: zainab.allawati@powerdmarc.com

Website: https://powerdmarc.com

Phone: +968 94411019