Abu Dhabi, UAE: Polynome Group, a leading UAE-based AI company delivering end-to-end AI solutions, will showcase its intelligent AI concierge and visual analytics tool powered by Machine Vision at Machines Can Think 2026, Abu Dhabi’s premier summit for AI adopters. These dual-purpose solutions transform both digital and in-person customer service and deliver real-time insights across every interaction.

Co-hosted with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the two-day summit on 26–27 January at Park Hyatt Saadiyat will feature 50+ topics and 1,500 experts from 30+ countries, including AI researchers, technologists, and executives from Meta, NVIDIA, MBZUAI, Mubadala, G42, and more. Attendees will be welcomed by H.H. Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Alexander Khanin, Founder and Director of Polynome Group. The summit will also feature a keynote by H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

At the summit, visitors can explore Polynome Group’s AI concierge, an enterprise-grade, multi-channel AI assistant that communicates naturally with customers and supports employees in corporate and government organisations. It answers questions, handles requests, and automates repetitive tasks for both customers and employees across voice, text, websites, mobile apps, self-service kiosks, and call centres. This delivers fast, consistent support for customers and helps employees work more efficiently.

In addition, the group will present its visual analytics tool, powered by Machine Vision (a technology that allows computers to “see”), which monitors in-person interactions through existing video cameras in offices, stores, lounges, and service centres. It tracks how quickly staff engage with customers, how long each interaction takes, and the overall service flow, giving organisations real-time insights to improve offline experiences. These solutions demonstrate how AI can optimize customer service across all touchpoints.

Alexander Khanin, Founder and Director of Polynome Group, commented: “AI should change how organisations set strategy, manage risk, and compete, yet many leadership teams are still expected to govern systems they do not fully understand. With 69% of organisations in the Middle East planning to increase AI investment in 2026, the leadership gap can widen. At Machines Can Think, Polynome Group is elevating the conversation on AI fluency, governance, and executive decision-making, equipping leaders to move from blind adoption to confident execution.”

Polynome Group will also host two executive-level workshops. The flagship session, AI Fluency for Leaders, is a forward-looking masterclass that provides decision-makers with practical mental models to spot opportunities, anticipate disruptions, and build AI-ready organisations without needing technical expertise. The second session, What C-levels Must Know About AI, provides executives with a structured framework to evaluate AI use cases, manage risk, and measure ROI, with a focus on governance and board-level accountability.

The group is also behind Machines Can See, Dubai’s flagship AI summit held as part of Dubai AI Week at the Museum of the Future. The 2025 edition attracted delegates from 45+ countries, featured high-profile partnership announcements, strategic MoUs, and thought-leadership sessions. The summit generated over 5 million online engagements, cementing Polynome’s role in driving strategic AI adoption and executive insight across the region.

Machines Can Think 2026 is supported by a growing ecosystem of partners, including the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Yango Group, Mubadala, NVIDIA, Abu Dhabi Police, DDN, e&, Tahaluf, aiphoria, Backwell Tech, Women in AI (global network and UAE chapter), Sandooq Al Watan, XPANCEO, Orbit, Jupiter E-Power, and VAST Data, with more to be announced.

To join global AI leaders and innovators in Abu Dhabi, register now at machinescanthink.ai.

About Polynome Group

Polynome Group is dedicated to accelerating AI innovation through events, educational programs, and investment opportunities. Its flagship series of events, the “Machines Can” summits, have become a premier platform where breakthroughs are revealed and future partnerships are forged empowering businesses and governments to harness the transformative power of AI.