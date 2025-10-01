Aisha Al Mulla: The campaign reflects UAE’s experience in cancer prevention and early intervention has become a model that inspires the region and the world

Fixed and mobile medical clinics offer free tests in more than 86 sites across the UAE

Free medical examinations comprise clinical, mammogram and ultrasound tests

Solutions and services encourage corporate participation in the campaign

Mobile Clinic Bookings, Corporate Wellness Days, educational sessions and workshops are available

Pink Caravan collaborates with Pink Tour organised by Los Habibies, and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s Ride with Rixos

Opportunities for survivors, influencers, content creators, media personnel and medical staff to volunteer

Strategic sponsorship and partnerships with a host of entities and companies highlight the importance of institutional integration

Pink Shop offers a collection of merchandise with proceeds allocated to support cancer patients and their families

Sharjah: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), today (Wednesday), has launched the annual Pink October campaign, to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Caravan’s fixed and mobile medical clinics saw an unprecedented community and corporate footfall and engagement in its inaugural day. The campaign offers free early breast cancer detection tests, including clinical, mammogram and ultrasound screenings, in more than 86 sites in key cities across the UAE.

In line with its firm belief in the importance of raising community awareness, the Pink Caravan designed a comprehensive programme of educational events, interactive workshops as well as other activities that cater to all citizens and residents of all nationalities and age groups. The programme aims to promote awareness on breast cancer and importance of early detection. Moreover, the programs offer packages and services to entities and companies, like the Mobile Clinics, Corporate Wellness Days, Educational Sessions and Workshops.

Turning awareness into a health culture

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said: “Pink October reflects our vision of transforming community awareness into a responsible health culture rooted in prevention and proactive steps to protect the community. Through the concerted efforts of the FOCP, the Pink Caravan, and our strategic partnerships, the campaign demonstrates how positive change can be achieved. It forms a starting point for the enhancement of mutual responsibility towards building an integrated ecosystem of awareness, emotional support and corporate partnerships.”

Al Mulla added: “Sharjah has consolidated its position as a hub for pioneering health and humanitarian initiatives, and this campaign aligns with the national commitment to place human health and dignity at the forefront. The UAE has championed investment in prevention and early support, and the campaign turns its experience in cancer prevention and early intervention into a model that inspires the region and the world.”

Eight fixed clinics and multiple mobile clinics in more than 86 sites

From 1–31 October 2025, the campaign’s eight fixed clinics will operate daily from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, except the Khorfakkan clinic, which runs from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The clinics are located at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mall of Al Ain in Al Ain and City Walk in Dubai. Additional locations include Umm Al Quwain Mall in Umm Al Quwain, RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, and Lulu Mall in Fujairah.

The Mobile Medical Clinic and Mini Mobile Clinics cover more than 86 sites in key cities across the UAE all throughout October. More information about the sites of the mobile clinics, and the details of the working hours via its social media accounts @thepinkcaravan.

Solutions and services to encourage corporate participation

Pink October campaign offers a range of solutions and services to encourage corporate involvement, while furthering the role and positive impact of companies on breast cancer prevention. Companies can book Pink October’s mobile clinic to visit their premises, providing mammogram screenings for female employees aged 40 and above, as well as clinical breast examinations for women and men aged 20 and above.

The services include the Pink October Corporate Wellness Day which seeks to encourage a comprehensive approach to employee health. The programme offers clinical breast examination and mammogram vouchers. Companies can also avail of the awareness lectures and workshops programmes, either on site or online. These educational sessions are designed for both women and men, covering the essentials of breast self-examination and the importance of early detection. They are complemented by informative brochures distributed to all attendees.

Comprehensive community and family experience

As part of this year’s Pink October, the Pink Caravan organises the second edition of the community event in Aljada, Sharjah, from 10-12 October, offering free early breast cancer detection examinations, in addition to a range of family and edutainment activities that cater to all age groups. Those include awareness sessions, interactive workshops, play zones, competitions, in addition to sporting and health-related activities, and kids’ activities.

The Pink Caravan will take part in the Battle Cancer Challenge at The Seven Stadium in Dubai, Saturday, October 25, 2025, where the pink Caravan’s mobile clinic will be present to offer early breast cancer detection examinations. The event includes a fitness challenge and fundraising for FOCP x Battle Cancer 2025, via Yalla Give Platform, the first licensed online donation and crowdfunding platform in the Middle East.

The community events programme features collaboration with the third edition of the Pink Tour, organised by Los Habibies, Sunday, October 12, at Dubai Expo City. The Pink Caravan also collaborates with Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s fifth edition of Ride with Rixos, Thursday, October 18, at the cycling path along the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The cycling event supports awareness efforts during the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and features a fundraising event via Yalla Give Platform.

Volunteering mirrors social responsibility commitment

Cancer prevention and control can only be achieved through uniting all efforts, and this is why the FOCP and Pink Caravan call on all community members, entities, companies, survivors, influencers, content creators, volunteers, journalists and media professionals, as well as medical experts, including healthcare practitioners and medical nursing school students to join Pink October and amplify its mission.

Strategic sponsorship and medical partnerships

The Pink October campaign consolidates its events through strategic partnerships with an elite group of medical institutions. Those include Advanced Care Oncology Center, Emirates Hospital Group, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital and University Hospital Sharjah (UHS).

Moreover, this year’s campaign is sponsored by a host of government and semi-government entities as well as leading companies, including Crescent Petroleum, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), Marwan Group, Sella Beauty, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Zulal, Arabian Automobiles Company, and SHIFT Car Rental.

The Pink Shop

FOCP’s Pink Shop offers a collection of premium merchandise designed to inspire hope and raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer, including magnetic and metal pins, keychains, bracelets, candles, bags, water bottles, and other products that provide the public with a unique shopping experience. The proceeds are allocated to support cancer patients and their families.