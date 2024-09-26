Sharjah: The Pink Caravan (PC), a Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) initiative, is bringing a lively community awareness event to Aljada, Sharjah, from October 4-6. The three-day weekend event will feature sports, competitions, and fun-filled entertainment for all ages, creating an unforgettable experience while making a difference in the lives of many through free breast cancer screenings and awareness workshops.

Running daily from 4 pm to 10 next to the ZAD food trucks in Aljada the free event aims to encourage individuals—women, men, and girls—to take advantage of the free screenings, prioritise their health, and raise awareness about the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and increasing the chances of a full recovery.

Family entertainment

The event offers entertainment for all age groups. Highlights include a ‘Petting Zoo,’ where children can interact with and feed animals, a ‘Children’s Area’ with bouncy castles, and a ‘Gamer zone’ for youth. Adults can enjoy a unique shopping experience and sample various delicious foods.

The three-day event will also feature the ‘Manbat Market,’ showcasing locally produced healthy products. A portion of the proceeds will support FOCP’s mission to provide financial and emotional assistance to cancer patients. The Pink Shop will offer exclusive merchandise, with all sales directly benefiting cancer patients and their families.

Free screenings and awareness workshops

PC’s Mobile and Mini Clinics will provide free breast cancer screenings for both men and women. Awareness workshops will cover cancer prevention, self-examinations, and the importance of regular medical check-ups. Special workshops will be available for cancer patients and survivors who receive FOCP’s dedicated and ongoing support.

Comprehensive sponsorship

This community event is organised in collaboration with key sponsors, including Crescent Petroleum as the main sponsor, Arada as the venue partner, and Sharjah Broadcasting Authority as the silver sponsor. Bronze sponsors include the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), FAST Building Contracting LLC, MSD Pharmaceuticals, and Sharjah Media City (Shams).