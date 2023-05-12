His Excellency Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr., alongside esteemed investors and speakers, inaugurated the events, aiming to strengthen economic ties between the Philippines and the Middle East

Organized by New Perspective Media Group, this platform promotes financial literacy and facilitates fruitful collaborations for a prosperous future

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., the Minister of the Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) opened the Philippines’ largest investment summit and property expo in Dubai.

The inaugural Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) and the 9th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) open today 12 May and will run until tomorrow 13 May at Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai.

The two-day international events are open to the public for free.

The Interior Minister, alongside His Excellency Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and His Excellency Awad Mohammed Sheikh Al Mujrin, Chairman of the Emirates Travellers Festival inaugurated the twin events, before prominent Filipino and foreign investors.

PEIS and PPIE are supported by Rockwell Land and RLC Residences as gold sponsors and Ayala Land as silver sponsor and is organized by New Perspective Media Group.

Featured speakers include H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., the Minister of the Philippine DILG, Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., Consul General, Philippine Consulate in Dubai, Charmaine Mignon Yalong, Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Commercial Attaché to the Middle East and Africa, Michael Makdah, Director of Market Intelligence, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, H.E. Awad Mohammed Sheikh Al Murjin, Chairman, Emirates Travellers Festival, Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo, Executive Vice President, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Atty. Arifa A. Ala, Assistant Governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines), Valerie Jane Soliven, Executive Vice President, Rockwell Land, Manny Arbues, Regional Head, Ayala Land, and Kristynne B. Tan, Marketing Director & Brand Operations Head, RLC Residences.

H.E. Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., the Minister of the Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government, commented: “We are thrilled about the exceptional economic prospects that lie ahead of us. Our goal is to enhance the ease of doing business, governance, and processes at all levels, from grassroots to industries. This commitment will ensure a seamless and efficient business environment. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the people of Dubai for their unwavering belief in our country and for making us immensely proud to be Filipinos.”

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “The most valuable capital we possess here is our people. With the government providing essential regulatory support, they act as the catalyst for attracting investments. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Karen Remo for her proactive initiative in this regard. This endeavor serves as yet another avenue through which we strengthen and promote our bilateral relations."

H.E. Awad Mohammed Sheikh Al Mujrin, Chairman of the Emirates Travellers Festival, said: "I am delighted to be here and eager to share my ideas and exchange information about your country. I have had the pleasure of visiting the Philippines around 10 times, and it holds a special place in my heart as one of my most cherished and beautiful memories. The warmth and hospitality of the people, combined with their genuine smiles, create a truly remarkable experience. From my perspective, the Philippines is a nation that deserves further exploration. I firmly believe that it has a promising future ahead. We are wholeheartedly committed to opening doors for cooperation and providing any necessary support to facilitate your endeavors."

As part of New Perspective Media Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, the company has been promoting financial literacy for Filipinos through the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest and longest-running international Filipino investment expo and conference, for almost a decade.

Dr Karen Remo, CEO & Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Chairman of PPIE and PEIS, mentioned: “Now — thanks to all your support — the event is now on its 9th edition. This year, we have launched the Philippine Economic & Investment Summit in a bid to bring an even wider range of investment options and tools that would cater to institutional and retail investors.”

“And by doing so, NPM Group can further reinforce and strengthen the economic and social ties between the Philippines and the Middle East by providing a platform that can bring forth better and wealthier future, for everyone,” Dr. Remo added.

-Ends-

About PPIE

The biggest, longest-running, most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East is now on its ninth edition. The past eight editions of PPIE made history in the UAE and in the region by bringing in more than 26,000 visitors.

This event has been continuously attended by the leading most reputable property developers, banks, insurance companies and financial & investment institutions.

About PEIS

The Philippine Economic & Investment Summit Dubai is a dedicated event to promote business and investment opportunities in the Philippines highlighting the economic forecast, business trends, government initiatives, investment incentives and other laws and regulations that will encourage investors to invest in the Philippines.

To know more about PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae, or contact:

Rain Dimalanta

New Perspective Media Group

rain@newperspectivemedia.com

About the organiser

New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group)

INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Since its establishment in 2011, NPM has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including 20 major government agencies in the UAE (federal and Local), over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

NPM Group publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest newspaper in the UAE with 250,000 weekly readership and the largest digital & social media platform for the Filipinos in the Middle East. TFT is read in 236 countries as per Google Analytics and receives an average of 20 million impressions per month.

EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES

NPM Group organises international conferences that gather industry and corporate leaders, businessmen, policy makers, and government bodies both from local and national government entities under one roof. Among these expositions is the annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (PPIE), now on its 9th edition, which is the biggest, longest, and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo. NPM is also behind Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) in Dubai, which links international and overseas Filipino investors with property developers and government units from the Philippines, in an effort to attract foreign direct investment into the country. The event also facilitates exchange of best practices between Philippine LGUs and UAE government entities and private institutions.

To know more about NPM Group contact:

Vince Ang

New Perspective Media Group

Vince@newperspectivemedia.com