Cairo – The 12th edition of Pharmaconex, the leading pharmaceutical manufacturing exhibition, kicked off today at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, running from September 1 to 3, 2025. Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), this year’s edition attracted more than 5,000 professionals from around the world on its first day. The record turnout reflects the pivotal role of the exhibition in supporting Egypt’s national strategy to localize pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthen supply chains.

Pharmaconex serves as a strategic platform bringing together all key elements of the pharmaceutical industry under one roof—from raw materials and biologics, through nutraceuticals, machinery, and laboratory equipment, to packaging systems, laboratories, and contract manufacturing. This year, the exhibition gained particular prominence thanks to the participation of senior executives and international representatives, including Dr. Gamal El-Leithy, Head of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Pharmaceutical Chamber, Ms. Zaynab Marcil, Head of the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Department at the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency (AMDIE); Dr. Abdullah Almesned, Founder & CEO of BANA Group; Dr. Michael Gamal, Regional Chief Director of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce office in Cairo; alongside Their Excellencies Mr. Suresh K. Reddy, Ambassador of India to Egypt; Mr. Askar Zhengis, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt; and Mr. Sisira Senavirathne, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Egypt, among other distinguished figures.

In its drive to foster stronger partnerships, Pharmaconex 2025 introduced a major addition with the launch of the Health and Wellness Zone, in collaboration with the National Food Safety Authority, underscoring the rising importance of the nutraceuticals market in Egypt and across the region. The event’s scope extended further with a rich agenda of conferences and specialized sessions addressing critical topics such as sterile manufacturing, digital transformation, supply chain resilience, pharmaceutical engineering, and quality management. Delegates also gained global insights through the “Cleanroom Technology Conference” organized in partnership with leading European experts, while other highlights included the “Women in Pharma Forum”, the “Pharma Awards”, and expert-led roundtables on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Reflecting these efforts, the exhibition stands as a strategic platform to strengthen collaboration between local and international companies in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It underscores the organizers’ ongoing commitment to advancing the industry and delivering innovative solutions that enhance the quality of healthcare in Egypt and across the region. The exhibition’s importance is further highlighted by the performance of Egypt’s pharmaceutical market, valued at around USD 3.1 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2030. Moreover, the direct and indirect economic impact of this year’s edition exceeded USD 38.8 million, representing a genuine contribution to the national economy and a boost to the sector’s competitiveness.

In the same context, Dr. Gamal El-Leithy, Head of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Pharmaceutical Chamber, commented: “The exhibition serves as a strategic platform to strengthen collaboration between local and international companies in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It underscores and reinforces the importance of Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector, which stands as a regional leader across Africa and the Middle East, backed by more than 85 years of accumulated expertise and highly skilled industry professionals and scientists. We reaffirm our continuous commitment to advancing the industry and delivering innovative solutions that contribute to the ongoing enhancement of healthcare in Egypt and the wider region."

Echoing this statement, Ms. Samar Awad, Exhibition Manager of Pharmaconex, expressed her pride in the event’s success, saying: “Our journey began 12 years ago with a simple idea: to create a platform that brings pharmaceutical industry experts together. Today, Pharmaconex has grown into a true driving force and a hub where the region’s key players converge to shape the future of the sector. This year’s edition stood out with exceptional energy, featuring more than 350 exhibitors from 40 countries building new partnerships and presenting innovative solutions. The exhibition has gone beyond traditional showcasing to actively contribute to the growth of emerging segments such as nutraceuticals, with major players like Eva Pharma and UGC Pharma reaffirming their commitment to supporting the industry in all its dimensions. This is what makes Pharmaconex more than just an exhibition—it is a platform leading the pharmaceutical sector into the future.”

She added: “This edition embodies our vision of transforming Egypt into a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa, at a time when the market is witnessing remarkable growth. North Africa alone is expected to grow from USD 13 billion to USD 22 billion by 2025, while the wider Middle East and Africa pharmaceutical market is forecast to exceed USD 60 billion by 2028. At Pharmaconex, we are committed to empowering the industry to harness this regional momentum.”

It is worth noting that Pharmaconex is organized as part of Informa’s global series of exhibitions, alongside CPHI, the world’s largest pharmaceutical industry event, granting it strong international standing and credibility. This year, the exhibition was also supported by the silver sponsorship of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) of the Sultanate of Oman—an explicit testament to the region’s growing investment interest in Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector.