Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East will showcase over 200 exhibitors from around the world

The co-located events will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 11-13 November

Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated 14th edition of Paperworld Middle East, the region’s leading international trade fair for paper, stationery, office and school supplies and creative materials, opens tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Connecting global manufacturers, suppliers and distributors with key buyers from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, the three-day event will feature over 450 regional and international brands and welcome 15,000 visitors.

Co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, which will showcase 200 exhibitors this year, the combined events offer a comprehensive platform for sourcing, networking, and exploring the latest trends across the paper, stationery, gifting, and lifestyle industries.

Paperworld Middle East presents an extensive range of product segments including Stationery & Office Supplies Paper, Kraft & Packaging, Arts Supplies & Crafts, and Premium Writing Instruments.

Meanwhile, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East will spotlight innovative giftware and lifestyle products across curated segments, including Home & Accents, Giving & Lifestyle, and Baby & Kids products.

Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Portfolio Director – Consumer Goods for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East said: “Paperworld Middle East is recognised as one of the most influential trade events in its sector, offering a comprehensive sourcing platform that covers the entire industry supply chain – from office and school supplies to arts and crafts, packaging, and private label solutions.

“Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East is strategically designed to support the industry during its busiest season, connecting artisans, suppliers, and manufacturers with leading retailers and buyers who are seeking premium, design-driven products.”

Key exhibitors at Paperworld Middle East include leading UAE-based names such as Farook International, Al Fahidi Stationery, Pan Gulf Marketing, and Ittihad Paper Mill, alongside global players including Asia Pulp Paper (APP), Main Paper, and the heritage U.S. brand A.T. Cross Pen Company.

Featuring exhibitors from around the world, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will present an array of innovative brands, including The Hill Brush, a long-established British company, Aqua Flask from the Philippines, Chuang Shih Plastic Co., Ltd. from Taiwan, International Company for Glass Industry from Egypt and Meobottle from Australia. Closer to home, UAE-based companies Juteberry, Al Makaan and Event Gifts will showcase locally inspired designs and craftsmanship.

Beyond the exhibition floor, visitors can explore several event features, including the Hub Forum, a dynamic thought-leadership platform featuring insights from industry experts in the paper, stationery, and gifting industries. Throughout the event, speakers will take to the stage to discuss trends in e-commerce, digital transformation and sustainability.

A dedicated showcase area, Project Sustainability will spotlight a diverse selection of eco-friendly innovations – from recycled stationery and responsibly sourced materials to energy-efficient office products. Each product will be presented alongside its sustainability credentials, highlighting solutions that combine performance with environmental responsibility. Among the featured products is the GiGiS Fusion 6X pen designed to deliver up to six times longer use, reducing plastic waste while offering a smooth, durable writing experience.

New for 2025, The Spotlight will showcase standout products from across both Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East. Featuring unique ideas, bold designs and creative pieces, products showcased at The Spotlight this week include Ittihad Paper Mill’s Archer Multipurpose Paper and Pan Gulf Marketing’s POSCA paint markers among others.

At the Artistry Workshops, artists and enthusiasts can explore new skills and techniques, from watercolour painting to sculpting and beyond. Offering a wider programme this year, the Artistry Workshops will unfold tomorrow with a celebration of World Origami Day, led by artist Jamila Navagharwala.

The show welcomes back The Premium Club, an exclusive networking lounge for top buyers and key decision-makers. This invitation-only programme provides access to tailored networking opportunities and personalised business matchmaking.

Paperworld Middle East will be held in Halls 1-4, and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East in Za’abeel Hall 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Open to trade professionals only, the co-located events take place from 11-13 November from 10 am to 6 pm.

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 11-13 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East. To learn more please visit our website.

About Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a vibrant platform showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, accents, and gifts. Co-located with Paperworld Middle East from 11-13 November 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event is the region’s premier showcase for mid- to high-end gift articles, baby and kid items, and lifestyle products.

For more information, please visit our website.

