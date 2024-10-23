An independent panel of judges has selected finalists in 12 categories from the stationery, office supplies and paper products industries

A ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ will also be presented at the event, to an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the stationery sector

Dubai, UAE: As preparations unfold for Paperworld Middle East next month, the finalists for the Paperworld Awards 2024 have been announced. The awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the stationery, office supplies, and paper product industries, focusing on entries demonstrating creativity, functionality, and sustainability.

Spanning 12 categories, the Paperworld Awards are judged by an independent panel of experts from across the industry. The winners will be announced at a dedicated ceremony at Paperworld Middle East, which takes place from 12-14 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Commenting on the second edition of the awards, Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East said: “The inaugural Paperworld Awards last year were a resounding success, recognising exceptional achievements across the industry.

“The awards provide a valuable platform for industry professionals, designers, and manufacturers to showcase their work on a global stage. Once again, we have received a large number of high-quality entries, representing a diverse range of products, from environmentally-friendly paper to premium notebooks and writing instruments.”

The finalists for the ‘Arts and Crafts Product of the Year’ category are Nataraj Soy Wax Crayons - Hindustan Pencils; Pentart Creamy Acrylic Paint - Creativa Middle East; POSCA MOP'R - Pan Gulf Marketing; Professional Drawing Set - MAIN PAPER; and STAEDTLER pigment brush pen 371 - Pan Gulf Marketing.

In the ‘Customisable Product of the Year’ category, the finalists are Cricut Joy - CRICUT; Customizable Multi-Color Pencil Case - MAIN PAPER; Dorniel A5 Notebook with Calendar, Pen Loop & Pocket - Magic Trading Co; Nature's essence in every package - Unwrap Delights; and Wooden Printed Bookmark - Neshanak Art Group.

The shortlisted entries for ‘Eco-Friendly Product of the Year’ are ECO BEST NATURE-FRIENDLY PAPER- Kaagaz; ECOMAX Premium - WZ EUROCOPERT; Noris - Pan Gulf Marketing; Silvercote Packmate Unbleached Sustainable recycled tree free copier paper- Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries; and Uni-ball Eye Ocean Care - Pan Gulf Marketing.

The ’Licensed Product of the Year’ finalists are Cath Kidston Range - Ohh Deer; Le Petit Prince Limited Edition Notebook - Moleskine;

Maped Barbie Colouring Set - Pan Gulf Marketing; Van Gogh Museum Limited Edition Notebook - Moleskine; and Wizarding World Harry Potter Limited Edition Notebook - Moleskine.

The finalists for ‘Notebook/Diary of the Year’ are Casa Batlló Custom Edition Notebook – Moleskine; Cross Classic Black Medium Lined Journal - A.T. Cross; INGENIOX® Notebook - CARCHIDEA; Undated Life Planner XL- Moleskine; and Year of the Dragon Notebook by Zeng Fanzhi - Moleskine.

The ’Office Product of the Year’ finalists have been announced as Dolphin Elite Desk Organizer - Dolphin Stationery; MODERN ORGANIZER - Event Gift; Target Series - INTERLINK ENTERPRISE;

Tech3+ Brushed Black Multifunction Pen - A.T. Cross; and Tuff Mail Tyvek® Tamper Evident Envelope - Capital Envelopes.

The shortlisted finalists for the ‘Paper Excellence Award’ are Archer Premium Quality Paper - Ittihad Paper Mill; Atlas Premium Copy Paper - Pan Gulf Marketing; Paperline Signature - Asia Pulp & Paper; and the PaperOne™ Range of Premium Copy Paper- APRIL Fine.

The finalists for the ‘Paper Packaging Solution of the Year’ are Kraft Paper Tape - Allied Speciality - Alia Mohamed; Recycled Packaging Box - Magic Trading Co; and UPM Notes - UPM Raflatac.

The ‘Premium Writing Instrument of the Year’ finalists are Cross Townsend Black Lacquer with 23KT Gold-Plated Appointments Selectip Rollerball Pen - A.T. Cross; GIGIS BILLION GOLD SILVER - J&J MARKETING; and Mood Metal Pens - Magic Trading Co.

The shortlisted entries for ‘School Bag Design Award of the Year’ are Basketball hoop PRO orthopedic backpack - YOLO by Bright Concept; Beauty Pro orthopedic backpack - YOLO by Bright Concept; Captain Bag - Event Gift; Racing Cars Pro orthopedic backpack - YOLO by Bright Concept; and SOAR ONE Backpack - INTERLINK ENTERPRISE.

For the ‘Stationery Product of the Year’ category, the finalists are Avery Ultra Tabs Luxe collection - Avery Zweckform; Bath Crayon – MUNGYO; Ledesma NAT Reams – Ledesma; LongLife Glue Tape - MAIN PAPER; and Maped Infinity Colour Pencils - Pan Gulf Marketing.

The ‘Writing Instrument of the Year’ finalists are Antibacterial Recycled Pens - Magic Trading Co; Ballpoint pen ErichKrause ErgoLine® Kids Stick&Grip 0.7, Super Glide Technology, ink color: blue - Erich Krause Trading; Classic Century 23KT Gold Plated Ballpoint Pen- A.T. Cross; Coffee Ball Pens - SUBMARINE PENS and NFC Pen - Event Gift.

The most prestigious and highly anticipated category at the Paperworld Awards is the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, which is awarded to an individual who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the stationery industry throughout their career. This award not only recognises the individual’s remarkable achievements but also inspires future generations of stationary professionals.

Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, which is now in its fourth edition. Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will take place at Halls 4,5,6,7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com

The judging panel for the Paperworld Awards 2024 comprises:

Shiba Khan, Founder & Director, Funun Arts Group

Chrishanthi Niluka, Innovation Engagement Manager, DHL Innovation Center Middle East & Africa

Mariyam Zaeema, Founder, HandMiracles

Najeeba Raval, Managing Director, SKRIBL BOX LLC

Reesha A Coutinho, Founder & Creative Director, Pret a Papier Design

Shruti Dhok, Licensing Manager, K2S Media - Geekay Group

Victoria Holekamp, Category Director - Books & Stationery, Noon

Volker Jungeblut, Managing Director, PB, Markenindustrieverband Düsseldorf Germany.

