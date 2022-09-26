Leading global experts led sessions relevant to Total Body Health topics from Oral and General Health to Maternal Health and Non-Communicable Diseases

Ahead of World Pharmacists Day 2022, the Symposium highlighted the critical role of Pharmacists in timely diagnoses, education, and management

Dubai, UAE: P&G Health renewed its commitment to holistically-driven “Total Body Health” at its first P&G Health Middle East Whole Body Health Symposium’ on September 23 & 24, 2022. This collaborative, professionally accredited virtual event brought together 13 090 diverse pharmacy professionals, stakeholders, and organizations representing more than 4 716 community pharmacy practice sites in 111 countries to share knowledge, expertise and build a community of healthcare professionals dedicated to better collective world health.

The pharmaceutical sector in the MENA region is estimated to reach around $60 billion by 2025. Aligning with the “Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world” theme of World Pharmacists Day on September 25, the Symposium underscored the role of pharmacists as frontrunners in enabling holistic health journeys for patients/consumers and a strong catalyst of transformation while pharmacies innovate as a one-stop shop for routine care. Pharmacists were spotlighted for their role in improving health outcomes by providing counsel on daily self-care habits, timely diagnoses, education, and management.

Dr Ashley Barlow, Senior Director, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa said: “We are delighted to lead the first P&G Health Middle East Whole Body health Symposium and bring healthcare professionals and thought leaders together to create new conversations, scientific exchange and foster collaborations that drive meaningful impact within the holistic health economy. With growth opportunities in consumer health and wellness segments, P&G Health is demonstrating through focused and continued innovation how unlocking the power of well-informed health professionals can facilitate ‘Total Body Health’ in the region and beyond.”

With a commitment to improving the lives of the world’s consumers, P&G Health’s global and regional experts including Associate Professor Nadia Al Mazrouei, UAE, Professor Ibrahim A. Alsarra, PhD, Saudi Arabia and Dr. Samira Al-Osailan, Vice President of the Saudi Dental Association led an exclusive agenda covering a range of topics including Oral and General Health, Maternal Health and Non-Communicable Diseases. The interactive, virtual sessions highlighted the role of pharmacists within the holistic health journey and presented actionable updates pharmacists need to stay informed, deliver optimal care and improve quality of life of consumers.

Assoc. Prof Nadia Al Mazrouei, Pharmacy Practice and Pharmacotherapeutics, Sharjah University and a moderator at the summit said: “As healthcare systems continue to evolve, consumers have a heightened awareness of self-care. Pharmacists play a crucial role in the ongoing holistic health revolution as go-to resources for consumers to gain information and develop an understanding of complex conditions. We are pleased to partner with P&G Health to facilitate better healthcare outcomes and foster equity across diverse communities in the region and raise awareness of the role of pharmacists within holistic healthcare.”

P&G Health was honoured to partner with regional professional associations on this initiative creating a collaborative platform through which to engage and enable best practice sharing between academic, clinical and industry experts. The P&G Health Middle East Pharmacists Summit, that was organized by CAPP Events & Training, was accredited by local and international health authorities including Saudi Commission of Health Specialists and endorsed by EMROpharm and supported by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP)

Pharmacists in attendance at the Symposium had the opportunity to build their expertise and identify practical approaches to strengthen total body health with sessions covering oral care, heart, nerve and respiratory health, endocrinology, and pregnancy. They also had access to thought-provoking panels and discussions designed to empower pharmacists to learn, grow, and thrive in the ever-changing pharmacy sector.

