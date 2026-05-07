Cairo, Egypt — More than 800 architecture graduates from across Egypt have taken part in a national graduation project competition fully sponsored by Aedas, bringing forward a diverse body of work that reflects the scale and ambition of the country’s young talent.

Delivered through the Aedas Graduate Award and the firm’s full sponsorship of the competition that is organised by We Are Desco, we made this initiative accessible to students nationwide.

The programme builds on Aedas’ ongoing engagement with academic institutions across the region and marks a focused effort to connect with Egypt’s extensive and dynamic architectural education. Through the initiative, the practice sought to create a meaningful platform for exchange between academia and the profession, while empowering a new generation of designers at a pivotal stage in their careers.

The competition concluded in a public event held in Cairo on 1 May 2026, where the top 50 shortlisted projects were exhibited, drawing students, academics, and industry professionals. The showcased work reflected a wide range of approaches and perspectives, underscoring the depth and diversity of architectural thinking emerging from Egypt’s universities.

A live jury process formed the centrepiece of the event, introducing a transparent and interactive format that allowed participants to engage directly with industry experts. The session also featured a special guest juror from Modon, Aedas’ first client in Egypt, further strengthening the connection between academia and professional practice. Ten Honourable Mentions were announced, followed by the selection of five finalists, each invited to present their work in a live session accompanied by critique and discussion.

The top awards were presented to graduates from Cairo University, which secured both first and second place, and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport which received third place, highlighting the creativity, diversity, and range of ideas emerging from architecture graduates across Egypt

“Supporting young architects and engaging with universities has always been an important part of Aedas’ work,” said Ignacio Gomez, Global Design Principal, Aedas. “Egypt has a strong and diverse architectural community, and we believe it is important to create platforms that recognise that talent, celebrate new ideas, and make participation accessible to all.”

Through initiatives such as this, Aedas continues to encourage a culture of inquiry and excellence, empowering the next generation of architects who will play a critical role in shaping the built environment across the MENA region and beyond.

About Aedas

Aedas is the world’s only local and global architecture and design practice driven by global sharing of research, local knowledge, and international practice. Our creative team works across the globe to deliver world-class design solutions shaped by social and cultural understanding.