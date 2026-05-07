Prestigious award recognises excellence in quality, compliance and continuous improvement

Abu Dhabi, UAE, EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) (“the Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has concluded its participation as Sector Partner at Make it in the Emirates 2026, engaging key stakeholders and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for industrial innovation, strategic partnerships, and economic diversification. The Group’s strong contribution to the local economic was further reinforced by directing AED 3.5 billion, representing 46 per cent of its total procurement spend in 2025, towards local suppliers, supporting domestic industry and reinforcing in-country value.

The Group’s exhibition stand welcomed hundreds of visitors throughout the event, reflecting strong engagement with EMSTEEL’s showcase of advanced production techniques, sustainable fabrication processes, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. This level of interest comes amid sustained industrial momentum in the UAE, where the sector contributes more than 11 per cent to national GDP and continues to play a central role in economic diversification and infrastructure development.

As a highlight of its participation, EMSTEEL was honoured with the prestigious Quality and Compliance Award, recognising excellence demonstrated across quality systems, sustainability practices, standards, regulatory compliance, and continuous improvement. The recognition reflects the Group’s commitment to maintaining world-class operational standards while supporting the development of a competitive and resilient industrial ecosystem.

EMSTEEL also leveraged the Make it in the Emirates platform to forge six strategic partnerships that support national advanced manufacturing goals while setting industry benchmarks for decarbonising the steel value chain. The Group signed a strategic MoU with Gulf Cryo, a leading gas manufacturer and distributor in the Middle East, to explore carbon capture and utilisation solutions across its operations, advancing decarbonisation efforts.

A collaboration with Zealogics a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation solutions for businesses across multiple sectors. will support the deployment of AI-powered platforms delivering real-time insights, defect prediction, and process optimisation, strengthening EMSTEEL’s smart manufacturing capabilities. In parallel, both organisations intend to formalise a broader strategic framework focused on improving AI-driven energy optimisation and low-carbon steel digitalisation, including the deployment of digital twin technologies across key production processes.

The Group also entered into an agreement with Micropolis, a national company specialised in the development and manufacturing of robotics, autonomous vehicles, and AI technologies, to launch pilot autonomous, zero-emission transport platforms. The initiative aims to replace diesel-powered vehicles enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across EMSTEEL’s operations.

EMSTEEL also signed a non-binding MoU with AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade and logistics, to explore collaboration on integrated logistics and intermodal transport solutions, including rail-linked inland logistics, ports connectivity, and supply chain optimisation. In addition, both parties signed an agreement to establish the UAE’s first Shipbuilders Consortium, led by AD Ports Group, aimed at strengthening national shipbuilding capabilities and advancing the local supply of marine-grade steel.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said: “Our participation as Sector Partner at Make it in the Emirates 2026 reflects EMSTEEL’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and supporting its long-term growth ambitions. The partnerships announced during the event mark a meaningful step forward in advancing sustainable manufacturing, accelerating decarbonisation, and enabling a more resilient and competitive industrial base. We remain focused on delivering high-quality steel and building materials that support critical sectors while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for industrial innovation and collaboration.”

EMSTEEL’s engagement at Make it in the Emirates 2026 highlights its continued role in enabling resilient infrastructure development, advancing sustainable steel solutions, and supporting the UAE’s transition towards a more diversified, technology-driven, and future-ready industrial sector.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 14 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, contributing to the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Manager of Media and Communications

Email: mohammad.daggamseh@emsteel.com

Sara Farrah

Associate Manager – Media Relations

Email: sfarrah@webershandwick.com