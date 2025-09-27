Abu Dhabi, UAE – The ninth edition of the Sport Industry Forum 2025 returns on 1–2 October at the Yas Conference Centre, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 500 international decision-makers, senior executives and innovators to discuss the future of sport in the UAE and around the world.

The Sports Industry Forum is officially supported by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Ethara joins as official partner, alongside branding partner Wasserman Live and panel sponsor Nielsen Sports & Entertainment.

His Excellency Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Sports, commented: “The Ministry of Sports, is committed to advancing a comprehensive ecosystem that delivers at every level, from community-based to elite athletes. This Forum is an opportunity to align stakeholders, share knowledge and accelerate progress as we work towards a more active and inclusive and world-leading sporting sector.”

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said:

“Abu Dhabi has established itself as a centre of excellence for world-class sporting events and major international gatherings. The Sport Industry Forum represents a platform for collaboration and innovation, ensuring sport continues to drive positive impact for our communities, inspire our youth, and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global sports destination.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: "Through marquee events such as the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and NBA Abu Dhabi Games, state-of-the-art venues, and grassroots sport initiatives, Ethara has been privileged to play a role in positioning Abu Dhabi at the heart of the global sports and entertainment map. Partnering with the Sport Industry Forum reflects our commitment to creating unique experiences that attract new audiences, fuel growth and showcase the power of sport."

Taking place alongside the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025, the Forum will feature a group of prominent international figures, global icons and high-profile coaches & executives including:

Alexis Ohanian, Tech Entrepreneur and VC, Co-Founder of Reddit, and Founder of Seven Seven Six

His Excellency Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Sports

John Terry, Former Chelsea F.C. and England Captain

Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush, Former Liverpool F.C. Legends

Tad Brown, CEO, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (Philadelphia 76ers)

Kelly Flatow, Executive Vice President - Global Events, NBA

Danny Townsend, CEO, SURJ Sports Investment, Saudi Arabia

The Sport Industry Forum 2025 will deliver insights into the future of regional sports, the power of global events to drive tourism and growth, and the bold investments reshaping the regional sports industry.

Delegates will also enjoy exclusive networking opportunities, including a networking padel event on the eve of the Forum and an evening reception on Day One.

For more information and registration, visit www.sportindustryseries.com

