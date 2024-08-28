Sharjah: With each new edition, the significance of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) and its vision continues to grow, attracting an ever-expanding network of influential partners committed to driving meaningful change. The 13th edition, set for September 4-5 at Expo Centre Sharjah, will unite over 40 leading local, regional, and global entities under the theme ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication.’ Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the forum brings together experts, decision-makers, and leaders to collaborate and exchange insights and global best practices, empowering governments and organisations to master the art of communication in a rapidly evolving world.

Strategic Partners

The forum will showcase strategic collaborations with distinguished partners, including 'du' - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, which is supporting the forum’s innovation and investment in modern communication technologies track, focusing on its role in enhancing audience engagement; Arada collaborating in the investment tourism sector sessions, exploring the impact of government communication on strengthening the tourism economy; the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, contributing to the economic resilience track, focusing on utilizing communication practices and campaigns to support and raise awareness of both established and emerging economic sectors.

Additionally, the forum has forged strategic partnerships with prominent entities, including the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and Sharjah Media City (Shams), which will deliver a comprehensive programme featuring Shams Talk and Influencers Room.

The strategic partnerships for the forum also include TRENDS Research & Advisory for the second consecutive year. Over two days, they will lead four specialised sessions on scientific research, the virtual world, and the ‘New Wave of Personal Interaction’. They will unveil their study, ‘Governmental Resilience and Adaptability in Facing Modern Challenges,’ exclusively at the forum.

Supporting Partners

The 13th edition will benefit from a distinguished group of supporting partners, who will play a pivotal role in boosting its activities and broadening its impact. Among these, the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi will empower women and youth through a session titled ‘Renewing Media Discourse: Is Youth the Key to Transformation?’ The session will explore how young media specialists can redefine institutional identities and foster stronger collaboration between government institutions and creative incubators.

Further contributing to this diverse programme, the UAE Ministry of Community Development will present inspiring success stories during the session ‘Meeting Across Generations…Transferring Treasures of Knowledge and Experiences.’ In addition to this, the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah is set to host an intensive two-day programme in the ‘Connecting Nations... Building Relations’ Hall. It will feature Sharjah Diplomatic Day as well as seven panel discussions and workshops on Korean heritage in Sharjah, cultural communication, and economic resilience.

To enhance public safety and future-proof communication strategies, the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority will organise four specialised workshops. Simultaneously, the Districts and Villages Affairs Department in Sharjah will focus on family cohesion and improving social communication strategies through six sessions. In innovation and entrepreneurship, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) will spotlight advancements in food security and sustainable development. Complementing these efforts, the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry will discuss the role of communication in enhancing national industry. At the same time, the Sharjah Youth Council will emphasise scientific research and the role of youth in digital government communication.

The Family Development Department and Branches - one of the institutions of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, will explore ‘perception of the youth on openness to cultures’. Meanwhile, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) will organise a session titled ‘Marketing Incentives to attract investors to sustainability sectors.’ Adding to the comprehensive agenda, the Sharjah Private Education Authority will offer a course to equip children with crucial future communication skills.

Recognising the critical role of youth in enriching the forum's discussions, the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators from Sharjah will host a session designed for children to discuss media content targeting them. Additionally, the Arab Youth Center, in collaboration with Deraya, will organise training courses, inspiring speeches, and panel discussions in the “Youth” Hall, further underscoring the importance of youth engagement. The American University of Sharjah will contribute to this global dialogue by debating ‘The Creative Frontier: Can AI Redefine Media Campaigns?.’

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will illuminate refugees' challenges through an inspirational speech for Maya Ghazal and a panel discussion focusing on empowerment and breaking stereotypes, while Al Qasimia University will discuss the ‘Responsible Use of AI in Media.’

The UAE Journalists Association will explore ‘The role of effective communication in enriching nations’ talent wealth’ alongside the participation of ‘Apolitical’, the leading global platform for enhancing communication between governments, in several forum activities. Additionally, the League of Arab States, the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal and Sharjah City Municipality and Rubu’ Qarn for Science and Technology will contribute their unique insights, enriching the overall discourse.

Knowledge and Training partners

For IGCF 2024, a robust lineup of knowledge and training partners will contribute to the forum's rich agenda. The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government will organise discussions that highlight the UAE as a model of resilient governments and future skills in the era of AI.

In training, Forbes Middle East, in collaboration with GovCampus, will spearhead a three-day training programme titled ‘Influencer Dynamics: Mastering Public Communication in the Digital Age.’ The programme will feature panel discussions, workshops, and interactive activities to equip participants with cutting-edge communication skills.

International perspectives will also be prominently featured as the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in collaboration with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) will present a programme titled ‘Government Marketing and Nation Branding Program,’ providing valuable insights into the strategic marketing of nations.

Meanwhile, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) will enhance participants' acumen through the AI Skills Camp, focusing on the practical applications of AI in journalism.

Further bridging the gap between academia and real-world practice, the United Arab Emirates University will organise the ‘Universities Challenge,’ which blends academic innovation with practical application, offering students a unique platform to showcase their skills. Additionally, ‘Strawberry Fields’ will engage younger audiences by offering a full-day training course titled ‘New Generation Skills for Kids: Integrating System Thinking & Technology,’ ensuring that even the youngest participants are prepared for the future.

Media Partners

The international event will benefit from the robust support of leading media partners, significantly enhancing its local and global impact. At the regional level, Sky News Arabia, as the International Arabic News Partner, who will partner in the session ‘Why Resilient Governments are Building Protective Shields with Artificial Intelligence,’ and CNN Business Arabic, as the Arabic Business News Partner, will play a key role in supporting the forum’s media discourse.

On the local front, the forum boasts strong partnerships with Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Media, and Dar Al Khaleej. Meanwhile, Emirates Airlines will also take on the Official Carrier role for the 13th edition.