Dubai– In a bid to strengthen relationships, Aafiya TPA, a leading Third-Party Administrator (TPA) in the healthcare sector, organized a key event for network providers in the Northern Emirates. The main goals were to enhance connections, highlight Aafiya's presence in the area, and provide a brief training session on Aafiya’s operations and member services. The event was a big success with over 100 network providers attending, including representatives from Ajman Speciality General Hospital, Burjeel Speciality Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, Thumbay Hospital, Medcare Hospital, Aster Hospital, Anglo Arabian Healthcare among many other prominent healthcare providers.

Mr. Nabil Shanawani, Assistant General Manager (Life & Medical) at Al Buhaira National Insurance Company, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he congratulated Aafiya on its 10 years of success and shared his positive experiences with the company. He remarked, "Since its inception in 2013, Aafiya has rapidly emerged as the largest TPA for the SME segment and other higher categories within just a decade. We have collaborated with Aafiya for the past 7-8 years, and in the recent three years, we have witnessed significant expansion and improvements in the services provided to clients, along with excellent cooperation with medical providers. We are confident that Aafiya stands as one of the largest TPAs for us in the Northern Emirates. I urge all medical providers to cooperate with Aafiya to ensure patients receive proper care. Together, Aafiya and the providers can deliver excellent service to our clients."

The event focused on training network providers about Aafiya’s systems and processes, aiming to enhance the ease and quality of service for its members. It also emphasized the importance of strong collaboration between Aafiya and healthcare providers to ensure efficient and effective patient care.

In addition, Mr. Ali Zaidi, General Manager at Aafiya, addressed the network providers, saying, “We're glad to see such a great turnout today. It's our strong partnerships with all of you that have enabled Aafiya to grow and serve our community effectively. Over the past decade, we've worked hard to improve our services and support our network providers, and it's clear that our collective efforts are making a real difference. Let's continue to collaborate closely to ensure that we provide the best possible care for our patients. Together, we can achieve even greater success in the years to come.”

With the Northern Emirates making insurance mandatory, Aafiya TPA is dedicated to providing its members with high-quality healthcare services. The firm is ramping up efforts to execute key strategies in sync with technology and transforming their processes both internally and externally for improved services to their valued partners. Meanwhile, Mr. Andrew Smith, Advisory Board Member at Aafiya, shared his insights at the network providers meet, stating, "In the last eighteen months, Aafiya has undergone a remarkable transformation, particularly in the integration of digital technology and AI. We've been working diligently to modernize our processes and enhance the services we provide. This shift is not just about keeping up with the times; it's about setting a new standard in healthcare delivery. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we're making it easier and more efficient for our partners to offer top-notch care to patients.

Aafiya’s efforts are aimed at adding value to members, insurance partners, and healthcare providers. Over the last decade, millions of members and insurers have trusted Aafiya to manage their health insurance delivery channels.