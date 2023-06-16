Sharjah: Osool Transport Solutions a project of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah participated in the 64th Global Public Transport Summit (UITP), which was held in Barcelona, Spain, under the slogan: "Public transport is the Bright Light of the City". The summit involved 1900 members from more than 100 countries, to review the latest developments in transport and communications and exchange ideas with specialists from different countries,

The delegation, headed by Khalid Al Kindi, Acting General Manager at Osool Transport Solutions, and Mustafa Shalaby, Acting Director of Operations at Osool Transport Solutions, were briefed on the latest infrastructure technology and various systems in artificial intelligence and sustainability.

Khalid Al Kindi said: "This participation is an important step to learn about the latest innovations and technologies for public transport worldwide, which contributes to supporting the development of future transport solutions in the Emirate of Sharjah. It showcases an integrated transport system and the latest innovations available today. We are committed to providing sustainable and environmentally friendly transport solutions in line with the directions of the Emirate of Sharjah to preserve the environment and the optimal use of its resources, in addition to providing distinguished services to the general public."

The delegation also learned about the latest technologies and methods used in the taxi and public transport sector. The party visited companies and entities participating in the conference to learn about the best international practices in this field to develop the taxi system in the Emirate of Sharjah.

On the sidelines of the conference, Khalid Al Kindi honoured His Excellency Eng. Ismail Hassan Al Balushi, Director General of RAK Transport Authority, for enriching the cooperation between the two sides.

Osool Transport Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.