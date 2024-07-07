Petra Mobile Payment Service Company (Orange Money) sponsored the second edition of FinConJo 2024 as the e-wallet partner for the event that was organized by Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference, "SOFEX”. It was held under the auspices of the Central Bank of Jordan during the period of June 24th- 25th at the Four Seasons Hotel – Amman.

Through participating in this conference, one of the most prominent platforms for financial technology in Jordan, Orange Money strived to shed light on the role of e-wallets in elevating the financial scene in Jordan. This came amidst significant surge in the number of e-wallet users amounting to 2.3 million according to the latest statistics issued by the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JOPAC).

The conference came in light of the defining position that Jordan gains in the fintech arena, which is culminated by the launching of the Jordan Fintech Academy (FTA Jordan) recently by the Central Bank of Jordan under the umbrella of the Institute of Banking Studies. It aligns as well with Jordan's gradual transformation into becoming a regional hub for experts and specialists in this ever-evolving field at the global level.

During its participation, Orange Money stressed the essential role of e-wallets in supporting the fintech sector to take steps forwards by enhancing financial inclusion endeavors especially with users being able to conduct and manage financial transactions digitally. Chief Digital, Data, Innovation & Money Officer, Wilfried Yver represented Orange Money in the panel discussion titled “AI and Banking” to highlight how these novel technologies are revolutionizing the banking services in unprecedented ways.

The conference that entailed a series of dialogue sessions and panel discussions, brought together a group of experts in the field of financial technology in the region and the world, to touch on important topics, including for examples open financing for trackless paths, banking transactions and their transformation in light of artificial intelligence, as well as opportunities for cooperation to achieve sustainable flexibility and governance to raise the capacity of the sector, and other specialized topics.

During the FinConJo 2024 conference, Orange Money showcased its most start-of-the-art solutions, at the exhibition area that brought together companies specialized in the fields of banking, financial technology, governmental institutions and others, to enhance strategic partnerships, and to provide real capabilities to support the partnership and collaboration.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.