Doha, Qatar: From empowerment to arts to innovation, organizations from Qatar and across the Arab world will be showcasing their support for the Arabic language as partners in Qatar Foundation’s upcoming BilAraby Summit.

The summit – taking place at Education City in Doha on 19-20 April 2025, with tickets now available at www.bilaraby.qa – will see innovators from around the world gather to share their inspiring stories and explore the role of the Arabic language in fueling innovation across various industries.

The event will feature 20 captivating lectures and 12 dynamic discussion sessions on a range of topics including sustainability, artificial intelligence, medicine, programming, the arts, the aesthetics of the Arabic language, and space exploration.

Panel discussions and exploratory sessions will focus on expanding Arabic content and fostering innovation within the language. Interactive spaces will celebrate cultural and intellectual diversity, while performances will highlight Arab heritage, featuring renowned artists such as Tunisian performer Lutfi Bouchnak, Yemeni blogger Fidaa Al-Din Al-Khashi, and Egyptian maestro Mustafa Saeed. Additionally, a special session will delve into the present and future of Arabic podcasting.

The summit will involve 10 partner organizations from across the Arab world, enhancing collaboration to support Arabic content and empower creators to express their ideas in their native language. Among them is QatarDebate, whose Aisha Al-Nesf, Head of Communications and Executive Affairs, said: "We deeply value our partnerships with the BilAraby initiative, which enriches the event with unique contributions and creative activities.

"Our shared vision seeks to invest in arts, creativity, and digital platforms, enhancing the Arabic language’s vitality and adaptability in the digital age while enriching dialogues on contemporary issues," said Al-Nesf.

"Through our collaboration with summit partners, we aim to transform this event into a creative and cultural experiment that blends linguistic tradition with future prospects. We are also committed to expanding these partnerships to foster long-term cooperation that promotes shared values and drives creativity and innovation across various fields."

The summit’s partners are presenting a series of innovative events and showcases, ranging from reviving linguistic heritage to adopting the latest innovative performances and events designed to revitalize linguistic heritage and integrate artificial intelligence into language development.

QatarDebate Center, established by Qatar Foundation, is presenting "The Abandoned Arabic Vocabulary" showcase. It is also organizing a special youth debate on "correspondence" in Arabic, and its impact on the use of Arabic in communication.

The events continue with an interactive media showcase by the AJ360 platform, focusing on different stages in the history of Arabic content creation, under the title: "We Are the Story: Experiences in Arabic Content Creation." Qatar National Library’s Qatar Reads initiative will present Maqamat al-Hariri, blending classical literary masterpieces with modern artistic innovations to spark a dialogue between tradition and modernity; while The Diwan – a non-profit platform for experts, academics, policymakers, and students to discuss topics relevant to the Arab world – will celebrate the creativity of the GCC on the global stage.

The Sowt podcast will introduce its children's program Shamandar, an engaging initiative that teaches the Arabic language to young people and inspires a love for the language, and present Dom Tak, moderated by Jana Qazzaz, discussing the role of media in shaping social awareness and fostering dialogue.

Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “MISK” will highlight the role of youth in driving societal change through the Youth Impact Council, empowering non-profit youth organizations with practical and scientific experience, and explore "The Role of Language in Building National Identity", focusing on the Arabic language’s influence in shaping national identity in the Arab world.

The Syrian Youth Assembly will offer activities supporting Syrian youth in education and employment and will train teachers in refugee camps to integrate children into local educational systems, and hosts a roundtable titled "Think in Arabic for the Future of Youth."

QF’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University will showcase the role of Fanar – an Arabic AI large language model developed by the university’s Qatar Computing Research Institute and sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology – in preserving Arabic digital content in the digital age. Meanwhile, Sard Media Group will take visitors on an interactive journey, exploring the media’s impact on shaping public opinion in the digital era.

Additional activities include a PhotoVoice session by Qatar Foundation International, empowering communities to share their aspirations and drive change; a workshop led by The Diwan on "Arabic Language and Innovation: A Dialogue Beyond Time", highlighting how language influences international relations; and a session hosted by the Al Sharq Forum on "Mobilizing Communities Through Networks: A Simulation", exploring collaborations between education, politics, and media.

The summit will feature a session on "Translating BilAraby Content: A Bridge for Global Connection", highlighting the importance of translating Arabic content to strengthen its global presence, while ArabiQuest will present a session titled "Reimagining Arabic Learning", exploring new approaches for revitalizing Arabic education.

BilAraby will also present "Be Part of the Story: Contribute to Building BilAraby", a session encouraging individuals to join the initiative and contribute to promoting Arabic language and culture in the digital age through innovative platforms.

For more details of the summit – including tickets, updates, and the full program – and about the BilAraby initiative, visit: www.bilaraby.qa

