Beni Suef – The second edition of "Waha Connect: Shaping the ICT Horizon" kicked off today at the Beni Suef New Technology Park, bringing together top leaders in the technology industry, entrepreneurs, and ICT experts. The event is part of Silicon Waha’s ongoing efforts to support digital innovation and promote investment and expansion opportunities in the tech sector, particularly in Upper Egypt.

The event features a series of inspiring panel discussions highlighting success stories of local startups and talents, while also exploring the future of contact centers and outsourcing services, and the role of technology parks in driving digital transformation. It also serves as a dynamic networking platform for experts, investors, and companies, helping foster strategic partnerships that contribute to the growth of Egypt’s technology sector.

During the opening remarks, Hashim Mansi, CEO of Silicon Waha, stated:

"The launch of the second edition of Waha Connect reflects our commitment to empowering young talent and creating a fully integrated tech ecosystem that supports the growth of startups and SMEs in Upper Egypt. The Beni Suef New Technology Park has become a model for digital innovation communities, offering advanced infrastructure and attractive investment opportunities that support Egypt’s digital economy and strengthen its position as a regional hub for IT and outsourcing services."

The event welcomed over 250 attendees, including senior executives, industry experts, and representatives from global and regional companies. The agenda featured interactive panel discussions and inspiring TED Talk-style presentations focused on leveraging technology to drive economic development and open new opportunities for local talent in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Among the key speakers were:

Mr. Ramez Artine, COO of Aura Communication, who shared the journey of his company in a session titled “From Local Roots to National Reach: The Rise of a Contact Center Startup.” He discussed how Aura evolved from a local agency into a strategic contact center partner for Vodafone Egypt, launching its first contact center in the Beni Suef New Technology Park and achieving national operational leadership.

Dr. Sherif Kamal, Beni Suef Technological University faculty member and the Industrial Control Department head at the Egyptian-Korean College of Industry and Energy Technology at Beni Suef Technological University, presented “Building the Future: Empowering Tech Generations from the Ground Up.” He shared his extensive experience in smart control systems and renewable energy, focusing on preparing the next generation to lead Egypt’s industrial future.

Ms. Heba Ali Azmy, representative of the Creativa initiative and Innovation Program Manager at TIEC and ITIDA, gave a session titled “Technology Without Borders: Startups from Beni Suef Reshaping Everyday Life.” She highlighted four promising startups: o SUDU, a delivery app providing daily household needs in minutes o WEXFI, an intelligent platform for wireless network management and customer behavior analysis o Green Pyramids, a company transforming used cooking oil into eco-friendly biofuel o Dinamo, a ride-sharing app serving underserved towns and villages

Nahda University led an inspiring session titled “Made in Beni Suef: Graduation Projects Shaping Egypt’s Future,” moderated by Dr. Mohamed Qarni, Head of the Electrical Engineering and Renewable Energy Department.

Samsung also participated as a guest of honor, with Ms. Soham Atta, Government Relations Director, delivering a presentation titled “Made in Beni Suef: Why Samsung Chose the Heart of Upper Egypt for Its Industrial Launch.” She discussed the strategic reasons behind Samsung’s investment in Beni Suef, emphasizing the critical role of the region’s strong industrial ecosystem and skilled local talent in achieving global success stories “Made in Egypt.”

This event presents a promising opportunity to showcase inspiring models of collaboration between academia and the private sector, and to highlight the untapped potential of Upper Egypt — particularly Beni Suef — as a growing center for innovation and sustainable development.

The event reflects the pivotal role technology parks play in driving digital transformation and knowledge-based economic growth. Beni Suef New Technology Park offers a fully integrated environment with modern infrastructure, investment incentives, and operational facilitation, making it an ideal destination for companies seeking expansion beyond Cairo.

With the launch of the second edition of Waha Connect, Silicon Waha continues its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, enhancing the investment environment, and creating new job opportunities in Upper Egypt — all contributing to the country’s vision of a modern, sustainable digital economy.