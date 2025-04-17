Strategic partnership aimed at accelerating healthcare innovation, attracting top-tier talent and advancing medical research and commercialisation efforts

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a major step toward realising Abu Dhabi’s vision for a thriving life sciences landscape, The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) have partnered with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and Hub71 under the emirate’s newly launched Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster to power the next wave of AI-driven breakthroughs in medicine.

Led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Department (ADDED), ADIO and DoH, the HELM cluster is set to accelerate the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of groundbreaking medicines, biotechnologies and therapies, with a focus on AI-powered innovation, precision medicine and personalised treatments.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), this partnership will advance the cluster’s efforts to develop an AI-powered discovery ecosystem that aims to accelerate the development of new medicines. The initiative provides support to develop scalable infrastructure for managing and analysing complex healthcare data, including clinical, genomic and proteomic datasets, leveraging Abu Dhabi-based companies’ expertise in healthcare services and data management.

Partners will also work together to fast-track intellectual property (IP) development while supporting the commercialisation of breakthrough healthcare solutions in the emirate. Companies seeking to co-develop AI-powered discovery solutions will benefit from ADIO’s competitive business support to establish operations within Abu Dhabi’s HELM cluster and scale globally.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented: “AI and data are today’s enablers of smarter, predictive, preventive and more personalised care. Through the HELM cluster, we are building a globally connected ecosystem that empowers researchers, innovators, and investors to unlock the full potential of data-driven discovery. From early diagnostics to personalised therapies, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a hub where cutting-edge science meets real-world impact.”

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “By integrating AI-driven research and innovation within the HELM cluster, we are not only accelerating drug discovery and precision medicine, we are advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the digital healthcare transformation. The cluster is a launchpad for groundbreaking solutions that will shape the future of how diseases are detected, how treatment is delivered and how health is managed worldwide. This collaboration exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s ability to bring together world-class institutions, advanced infrastructure and progressive policies to create an environment where life sciences companies can scale, innovate and drive lasting impact.”

The initiative also aims to attract leading start-ups and scale-ups to Abu Dhabi to drive AI-powered breakthroughs. Through Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, start-ups and scale-ups will gain access to local and global investors and cross-border partnerships in markets such as France, South Korea and Singapore.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “The HELM cluster will serve as a launchpad for high-growth startups and leading innovators to develop and scale AI-driven life sciences solutions from Abu Dhabi to the world. At Hub71, we remain committed to fostering entrepreneurship and advancing breakthrough technologies that will shape the future of global healthcare and deliver lasting impact.”

Startups aligned with MBZUAI’s research priorities will gain access to cutting-edge research facilities, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for DeepTech innovation. The collaboration will also play a pivotal role in talent development by introducing specialised training programmes, internships and workshops in AI-powered discovery.

Professor Sami Haddadin, MBZUAI’s Vice President of Research, added: “This partnership will provide unparalleled access to advanced AI research facilities and cultivate the next wave of AI and biotech talent in Abu Dhabi. As a University with AI at its core, MBZUAI is uniquely positioned to accelerate breakthroughs that integrate AI with life sciences. By working closely with startups and industry leaders, we aim to equip researchers, students and entrepreneurs with the expertise and ecosystem needed to drive transformative innovations in precision medicine, genomics and drug development to further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for AI-driven healthcare solutions.”

With chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and diabetes on the rise, the HELM cluster and its AI-powered discovery initiative are pivotal to the future of medicine. Through this initiative, the cluster is set to develop new treatment solutions by integrating AI-driven insights, enhancing early disease detection and improving patient outcomes while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Held under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being', Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is a major government initiative from Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector.

