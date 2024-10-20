In line with its institutional commitment to promoting digital inclusion for persons with disabilities and creating a diverse and inclusive society, Orange Jordan hosted sign language training session for its employees to enable them to communicate more effectively with their colleagues and customers with hearing disabilities.

Employees were trained on best practices for interacting with persons with hearing disabilities and the basic concepts of sign language.

Commenting on this training which is a part of ongoing programs and activities aimed at fostering inclusion of persons with disabilities both on the societal and professional levels, Orange emphasized that the participants' eagerness to learn new skills and enrich their knowledge will not only increase their productivity but will also encourage them to be more innovative and creative, taking their skills and expertise to complete new levels of achievements and successes.

Aligning with its endeavors to best serve customers with disabilities, Orange Jordan launched the digital inclusion catalogue in all its shops spanning the Kingdom under the “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled” umbrella. The catalogue is translated into sign language in Arabic and English. It includes as well voice assistance (text-to-voice) feature for people with visual impairments, in addition to the SignBook application service for persons with hearing disabilities. Internally, the company adheres to the law that encourages private sector companies to employ persons with disabilities. It also publishes vacancies on the page of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Initiatives include as well “MNUBSOM BIL Ashra” which is an internal charter that translates the management’s commitment to including people with disabilities in the workforce, #MarhabaDiversity, and more.

To learn more, you can pay a visit to our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 285 million customers worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.