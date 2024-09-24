Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, announced a new three-year partnership with New Balance, the globally renowned sports footwear and apparel brand. This strategic collaboration will see New Balance as the official footwear and apparel partner for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, starting with the 2025 edition, scheduled for 17 January 2025.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, CSR, and Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar, and Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager for Middle East, Africa, & India at New Balance. They were joined by regional executives from New Balance, along with several prominent figures from Qatar’s sports community, including representatives from Aspire and Al Sadd FC, as well as coaches from the New Balance Run Club in Doha.

The partnership is set to enhance the experience for over 15,000 participants expected at next year’s event, which has grown to become one of the premier sporting events in the region. New Balance, which supports prestigious global athletic events such as the London and New York Marathons, will bring its world-class expertise and innovative products to the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, reinforcing its status as a key event in Qatar’s sporting calendar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee said , “We are delighted to sign this three-year agreement with New Balance, a globally recognised leader in sports footwear and apparel. As the official footwear and apparel partner of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, we are confident that New Balance will enhance the overall experience for all participants. Their commitment to quality and innovation will undoubtedly add immense value to this prestigious event, and we look forward to the 2025 edition.”

Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager for Middle East, Africa, & India at New Balance, added: “At New Balance, running is at the core of who we are, and we are extremely proud to be the official kit partner for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo for next 3 years. In line with our commitment to nurturing inclusive running culture through Run Your Way, New Balance has been actively setting up New Balance Running Community Clubs across the MENA region. These include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Casablanca & most recently Doha. These communities have become a vibrant destination for runners of all levels – accounting for elite athletes, complete beginners, and everyone on that spectrum. Our Doha community club has now over 200 people registered weekly to take part on running. Through our involvement in the Doha Marathon 2025, we’re are thrilled to engage with running communities in Qatar and beyond as we work on delivering a unique running experience. As part of our expansion within the region are committed to working with communities & driving an active lifestyle across Qatar and beyond, building a strong running culture that endures beyond race day.”

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo will take runners along Doha’s iconic Corniche, offering a scenic route that highlights the beauty of the city while promoting fitness and community spirit. With New Balance’s support, Ooredoo is confident that the marathon will continue to grow in both size and prestige, attracting athletes from across the globe.

