Tunis – Ooredoo Tunisia yesterday hosted the first edition of the Ooredoo AI Summit, a landmark event that brought together the Minister of Communication Technologies, Sofiene Hemissi, Ooredoo Group CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Ooredoo Group Regional CEO for North Africa & Asia Ahmad Abdulaziz Al Neama, the CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia, Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Ooredoo Group’s leadership team, as well as startups, business leaders, media figures, leading policymakers, and key stakeholders from Tunisia’s AI ecosystem.

Opening the summit, the Minister of Communication Technologies emphasized that artificial intelligence represents not just a technological evolution, but a strategic opportunity for Tunisia to strengthen its digital sovereignty, empower youth, and accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth. He praised Ooredoo’s initiative as an important driver of collaboration between government institutions, local partners, and emerging talent.

In his address, Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to shaping Tunisia’s digital future: “At Ooredoo, we believe artificial intelligence is a powerful enabler of inclusion, innovation, and progress. Our ambition is to place Tunisia at the center of the global digital revolution by investing in AI-ready infrastructure, supporting startups and enterprises, and collaborating with world leaders such as NVIDIA to build a robust and future-ready ecosystem.”

The Ooredoo AI Summit served as a premier platform for dialogue between industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts. Discussions highlighted how AI can boost economic competitiveness, foster responsible governance, and drive sustainability and social inclusion. Participants also explored concrete use cases demonstrating the impact of AI in business, public services, and everyday life.

A key announcement from the summit was Ooredoo’s collaboration with NVIDIA, enabling the acquisition of high-performance GPUs that will empower advanced AI solutions. This cutting-edge platform will be made available to government, startups, and B2B clients, giving them access to world-class sovereign AI-as-a-Service capabilities to accelerate innovation and bring new services to market.

Ooredoo Tunisia has already begun integrating AI into its operations, deploying use cases that deliver more personalized customer experiences and innovative digital solutions. This will be the first of its kind as agentic AI in Tunisia.

This milestone event marks the beginning of a broader roadmap, with Ooredoo committed to hosting specific days for AI vertical solutions, including AI hackathons, training programs, and collaborative projects that will nurture local talents and foster a vibrant AI ecosystem in the country.

The Summit also featured insightful panel discussions that brought together leaders from across the AI ecosystem. Karim Beguir, Co-Founder of InstaDeep, shared his inspiring success story, demonstrating how Tunisian innovation can achieve global impact, while Ahmed Mostafa, AI Adoption & Development Relations Lead at NVIDIA, highlighted the role of AI-as-a-Service in democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies and accelerating enterprise growth. Other distinguished panelists included Mehrezia Ouni, General Manager for Communication Technologies at MTC; René Werner, Group Chief Strategy Officer at Ooredoo Group; Nozha Boujemaa, Global Vice-President for AI Innovation and Trust at Decathlon; Imed Zitouni, Director of Engineering GEN AI at Google; Yazid Sellaouti, Vice-President of the Board of Directors at Lloyd Insurance; Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Group; and Mohamed Koubaa, CEO of UBCI Tunisia, who enriched the debate with their perspectives on governance, sustainability, business innovation, and the future of AI in Tunisia.

The Ooredoo AI Summit concluded with a strong message of commitment and determination: Ooredoo will continue to pioneer AI adoption in Tunisia, supporting the nation’s digital transformation and reinforcing its position as a hub of technological innovation in the region.