Grand draws include strategic partners’ prizes: Nissan Kicks 2023 from Al Babtain, exclusive tickets to watch Paris Saint German (PSG) the World Cup matches from Ooredoo

Top race winners will be awarded annual subscription in “Shamel” plan and the new apple watch releases from Ooredoo

10 tickets to attractive destinations from Kuwait Airways

The registration for National Bank of Kuwait’s (NBK) Run continues online through nbk.com/nbkrun. NBK Run is scheduled to kick off on Saturday 10th, December 2022.

The race for both the female and male participants will start at 8:30 am from two starting points at different distances: 10km and 5km. The starting point of 10 km, starts from Bneid Al Qar Beach and the starting point of 5 km, starts opposite to Souq Sharq and the end of both distances is at the Shuwaikh Beach Park, parallel to the Gulf Road, next to KPC building.

Applicants can then collect their assigned T-shirt and number at Al Shaheed Park Multi-purpose Hall in Phase 2, between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm starting from Tuesday, 6 December until Thursday, 8 December 2022.

NBK will award the top 3 winners (women and men) in the 11 km race with KD 1000, KD 700, KD 500 cash prizes. The top3 winners (women and men) in the 5 km race will win KD 500, KD 400, KD 300 cash prizes. Ooredoo, the Run’s Strategic Partner will award the top winners with exclusive prizes.

The grand draw will award a new Nissan Kicks car from the strategic partner, Al Babtain Group and exclusive tickets from Ooredoo, the strategic partner to watch Paris Saint German (PSG) football matches in France and the World Cup in Qatar.

Kuwait airways will be giving 10 airline tickets to different regional destinations including Europe. Its worth mentioning that, NBK Run is supported as well from Kuwait Municipality and the Touristic Enterprises Company in addition to Ministries of Commerce, Health and Interior.

People who registered in NBK Run will be eligible to enter the grand draw and have the chance to win one of these prizes and rewards. The draw will take place under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce.

The bib-number for each participant will contain a step-counting chip to identify the winners’ places. The results for NBK Run will be supervised and authorized by the Event Management Company (SUFFIX).

