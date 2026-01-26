Muscat, Oman: Oman International Development and Investment Company S.A.O.G (Ominvest), a leading investment company in the region, has concluded its successful participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, held from 19 to 23 January in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, reaffirming its commitment to constructive global economic dialogue and to advancing sustainable, long-term growth in Oman and the Gulf region.

Held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” the Annual Meeting brought together leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia to address shared global challenges and advance collaborative approaches that enhance economic and societal resilience. Ominvest’s participation reflected its conviction that open dialogue is a vital enabler for aligning perspectives, exchanging expertise, and shaping future-ready economic and investment models.

A defining milestone of Ominvest’s participation this year was the publishing of an article within the World Economic Forum’s official Annual Meeting 2026 agenda marking a first for the Group. Titled ‘The GCC Model of Cooperation’, the article presents Ominvest’s perspective on the strategic value of regional cooperation frameworks within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and their relevance to broader global economic integration.

The article examines how the GCC’s experience in fostering cross-border collaboration, aligning policy priorities, and strengthening public-private partnerships has contributed to economic resilience and long-term value creation. It further outlines how this cooperative model can offer scalable, practical insights to other regions, particularly amid shifting global economic dynamics, supply-chain fragmentation, and the transition toward a more multipolar world.

The inclusion of Ominvest’s thought leadership in the WEF agenda further underscores the Group’s growing role in shaping regional and global economic discourse. It also reflects Ominvest’s commitment to sharing experience-driven, actionable perspectives on international platforms – moving beyond traditional participation towards meaningful intellectual engagement.

The article can be found on the World Economic Forum’s official website via this link: https://www.weforum.org/stories/2026/01/gcc-model-of-cooperation/