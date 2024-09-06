Riyadh, Saudi Arabia- Muscat Gas is proud to announce its role as the Pavilion Sponsor at the Middle East LPG Expo – Saudi Arabia 2024, the region's largest and most anticipated LPG Expo and Conference. The event will be held on September 10-11, 2024, at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Supported by key industry organisations such as the Saudi Oil Sustainability Program and the World LPG Association, along with over 70 international and local LPG manufacturing companies, the Middle East LPG Expo – Saudi Arabia 2024 promises to be a landmark event in the region. Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience featuring in-depth discussions and showcases on the latest industry trends, emerging challenges, and promising opportunities in the LPG industry, alongside professionals, stakeholders, and investors from around the globe.

About Muscat Gas

Muscat Gas Company SAOG (MGC) is Oman’s leading LPG provider and a pioneer in integrated gas solutions. With over forty years of experience, MGC has built a legacy of safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. As a publicly listed company, MGC manages the largest LPG distribution network in Oman, encompassing both LPG cylinder and bulk gas sales. MGC also extends its reach through its subsidiary companies, including Muscat Power Pioneers (MPP) in Oman and Muscat Power Solutions (MPS-Saudi), which continue to expand the company’s footprint into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A Message from Muscat Gas CEO, Imad Al Sabbagh

“We are excited to be the Pavilion Sponsor for the Middle East LPG Expo in Saudi Arabia, a market with immense potential and growth opportunities,” said Imad Al Sabbagh, CEO of Muscat Gas. “Our participation in this event aligns with our strategic goals to broaden our reach and connect with new customers. We are committed to delivering exceptional value and services across all regions, and we eagerly anticipate showcasing our innovations alongside our esteemed partners.”

Networking Opportunities and Industry Impact

In addition to its sponsorship, Muscat Gas will host an exclusive Industry Lunch "Let's Connect" during the exhibition. This special event will offer a valuable networking platform for industry leaders, professionals, and key stakeholders to exchange insights, discuss emerging trends, and explore new business opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations that could lead to strategic partnerships and collaborations, further driving innovation and growth in the LPG sector.

By partnering with the Middle East LPG Expo, Muscat Gas not only strengthens its presence in the Saudi market but also contributes to the overall development of the LPG industry. As the Pavilion Sponsor, Muscat Gas will bring a wealth of knowledge, cutting-edge solutions, and a forward-looking vision that aligns with the Expo's mission to promote industry advancement and sustainability.

Visit Muscat Gas at Booth 17

We invite all attendees to visit Muscat Gas at Booth 17 in the exhibition hall, which will be open to the public from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on both days. We look forward to welcoming industry participants and anyone interested in exploring the LPG sector to this landmark event.

About LPG Expo:

LPG Expo is a global leader in organising successful LPG events, connecting over 10,000 industry professionals and showcasing top-quality products and services from over 200 exhibitors. With a track record of fostering collaboration and advancing the LPG industry, LPG Expo continues to be at the forefront of promoting growth and sustainability.

