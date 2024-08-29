Jeddah: The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on August 28, 2024, at his residence in Yaoundé, H.E. Mr. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon.

The Secretary-General welcomed the Minister and expressed to him his thanks for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the OIC delegation since their arrival in Cameroon. He commended the efforts invested by the Republic of Cameroon for the organization of the 50th CFM session.

Both sides discussed the ongoing preparations and arrangements for the launch of the 50th CFM session on Thursday, August 29th in Yaoundé.

The Minister expressed his thanks to the Secretary-General and to the OIC General Secretariat for the work accomplished during the preparatory meetings for this session. He also expressed hope that the CFM session in Yaoundé will be an opportunity to reach agreements on all issues of concern to Islamic countries, indicating that he will pursue efforts to make sure the Yaoundé session will be one of full consensus among Member States on all issues.