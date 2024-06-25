Muscat: As part of its efforts to empower national leaders and develop the skills of its employees, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) hosted Maqbool bin Ali Sultan, the former Minister of Commerce and Industry, in a dialogue session on strategic planning and its role in effective leadership and decision-making.

The session witnessed great interaction and inspirational discussions by the attendees, led by senior management of OAB. Members of ‘Ruwad Al Arabi’ and ‘Ruwad Alizz’ programs were also in attendance, adding to the conversation that focused on modern leadership methodologies and their impact on leadership within the banking industry.

Maqbool bin Ali Sultan's speech highlighted modern leadership trends, emphasizing the importance of innovation, continuous improvement, and developing leadership skills to keep pace with the evolving banking sector. He also emphasized the role of technology in boosting productivity and business performance.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated: “Oman Arab Bank was honored to host Maqbool bin Ali Sultan in this dialogue session, where he shared his unique and diverse leadership experiences throughout his long career. This session is part of our ongoing dialogue series, featuring some of the most prominent Omani leaders within the National Leadership Development Program ‘Ruwad Al Arabi’. We are proud of being one of the leading programs in the Sultanate of Oman, significantly contributing to the support of national talents, the preparation of future leaders, and the development of human resources.”

He added: “The new generations of banking leaders have great ambitions and broad potential to contribute to Oman’s continuous development in the financial sector and its increasing role in sustainable development. OAB relies on its long-term growth strategy to support these ambitions through cadres' continuous development, providing them with the opportunities to expand their role in driving the national economic diversification efforts and sustainable growth.”

OAB hosted dialogue sessions with an impressive roster of leaders in the Sultanate of Oman, including Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, the former Minister of Health, who reiterated the importance of flexible and adaptable leadership in overcoming challenges.

The dialogue sessions are a key component in an integrated series of theoretical and practical educational programs and events within national leadership and talent development initiatives. They provide a platform for future leaders to gain valuable insights, exchange practical experiences and learn about modern leadership methodologies and trends, both in general and specifically within the banking sector. Additionally, these sessions offer participants the opportunity to engage with prominent Omani leaders, benefiting from their extensive experience and understanding of management principles and decision-making processes.

