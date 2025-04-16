Qualitative sessions explore the future of real estate

IPS 2025 Awards honor real estate excellence in both individual and corporate categories

Innovation at the forefront: crowning the best real estate startups

Dubai, UAE: The third day of IPS 2025 continued with a large turnout and content-rich sessions, as participants explored the future of the real estate sector through the lens of innovation, diversity, and global integration.



At the exhibition's main conference, live panel discussions addressed key topics, most notably the session "Global Supply Chains and the Real Estate Industry - The UAE Regulatory Framework," which highlighted the importance of regulatory frameworks in supporting the flow of logistics operations and their impact on the local real estate market. The session "Dubai Real Estate Brokers Program - Towards Greater Inclusion and Empowerment," also addressed the program's developments and its role in enhancing the real estate business environment and expanding the base of certified practitioners.



A session titled "Navigating the Future of Dubai's Residential Leasing Market" addressed the transformations in the local market, highlighting the most prominent challenges and promising opportunities awaiting investors and developers. The session "Innovation - New Horizons in the PropTech Industry" offered in-depth insights into the latest smart solutions and emerging technologies that are reshaping the real estate sector from its roots.



At the Institutional Investor Conference, technology received special attention in the session "Mastering Global Construction Trends - Adopting AI, Machine Learning, Technology, and Innovations in propelling Design & Construction" which discussed the ways in which advanced technologies are revolutionizing project design and implementation. The session "Global Trends in Hospitality Real Estate Investing - A Real Estate Investor's Guide for Global Commercial Diversification and Stability" highlighted the dynamics of the hospitality market and how to diversify to achieve sustainable growth.



The day concluded with an inspiring session titled "The Impact of Design on Real Estate Value - Improved Return on Investment," which focused on the relationship between design quality and the value of real estate assets. A presentation on "Mixed-Use Development Design- Balancing Residential, Commercial, and Recreational Spaces in a Cohesive and Functional Design" presented a practical model for integrating various activities into harmonious urban environments.



These sessions reflect the exhibition's commitment to providing a global platform that brings together expertise and experiences, contributing to shaping the future of real estate locally and internationally.



A number of high-level memoranda of understanding were also signed, strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global hub for international real estate partnerships. This contributes to driving cross-border real estate investment, fostering innovation, supporting sustainable development efforts in the sector, and establishing an advanced investment environment.



The agreements included prominent players in the real estate sector, including Valor Real Estate, Propscan, Innovation Experts Real Estate Training Institute, BRANIB Brazil, ASPAI Peru, CILA Latin Americano, ADAIN Peru, NAR India, and FIABCI India.



On the sidelines of the exhibition, the winners of the annual IPS Awards were honored. These awards celebrate excellence in real estate development, asset management, and technological innovation in real estate. The awards were divided into two main categories: corporate and individual, recognizing pioneering initiatives and outstanding achievements in the sector.



The list of honorees included Majid Al Futtaim, which was named Best Real Estate Developer of the Year and Best Sustainable Construction Project for the Majid Al Futtaim Mosque. The Best Property Management Company award went to Betterhomes LLC, while Transguard Group won the Best Facilities Management Company award.



In the field of architectural design, Obermeyer Middle East GmbH won the award for Best Architectural Firm of the Year. The award for Best Proptech Company went to Vesta Prime Portal Co. L.L.C.



In the individual category, Ana Zecca, real estate broker and owner of Zecca Realty Group, received the Woman Leader of the Year award. João Hercílio de Araújo Filho, CEO of Multi Imoveis MS, was honored with the title of Real Estate Broker of the Year. Abdullah Kazim Nasser Al Nuaimi, CEO of AKN Properties, won the award for Emirati Real Estate Broker of the Year.



The exhibition's efforts to devote a prominent space to supporting innovation and proptech solutions culminated in the announcement of the winners of the 2025 Startup and Proptech Competition. The event area witnessed dynamic presentations of a range of innovative ideas and solutions in the field of proptech, presented by a group of ambitious entrepreneurs.



Relata won first place after impressing the judging panel with its innovative proptech solutions. Relata earned the title of Proptech Hub Sponsor of IPS 2026 worth $50,000 and a 6-square-meter promotional booth at the upcoming event.

Takeem came in second, while Deed Technology and Thing Technologies shared third place.



With this recognition, IPS 2025 concluded its activities, celebrating outstanding achievements in the real estate sector and highlighting the role of innovation and excellence in shaping the future of the sector in the region.