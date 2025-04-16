These agreements are the culmination of a strategic DoH delegation visit to Russia earlier this year

Abu Dhabi, UAE: During Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed five pioneering Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Russian health and technology institutions. These agreements are the culmination of a strategic DoH delegation visit to Russia earlier this year, further strengthening the robust bilateral healthcare partnerships between both nations.

In the presence of H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and H.E Mikhail Murashko, Russian Minister of Health, the MoU was signed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) with leading Russian entities including Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), JSC “BIOCAD” Biotechnology Company, Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) and I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), Dmitry Rogachev National Research Center.

These partnerships enhance international research synergies, attract pivotal investments and foster substantial knowledge exchange. This collaborative approach drives innovation and enhances healthcare outcomes for populations worldwide, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a global life sciences hub and an incubator for responsible healthcare innovation.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Further driving Abu Dhabi’s vision of establishing one of the world’s most intelligent healthcare systems driven by AI, data and advanced technology, our recent delegation to Russia laid the groundwork for these strategic alliances. These partnerships exemplify our collective ambition to advance health technology, positioning both nations at the forefront of global health transformation. Abu Dhabi is leading the conversion of the regional healthcare ecosystem, through leveraging sciences and technology, we are positioning the Emirate as a global life sciences hub and incubator for responsible healthcare innovation.”

The agreements between the Department and the five leading Russian entities seek to synergise efforts in innovative clinical trials, enhance medical research and capacity-building initiatives, underpinned by cross-disciplinary knowledge exchange. Through leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and fostering ongoing cooperation, the agreements aim to strengthen public healthcare systems in both nations and accelerate breakthroughs in medical research and practice.

The partnership with the MIPT focuses on advancing gene therapy innovation through cutting-edge clinical trials, enhancing non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) methodologies and fostering educational exchanges, aligning with DoH’s efforts to collaborate with global institutions in delivering innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions in the UAE and beyond . While the collaboration with BIOCAD promotes technology transfer, commercialison, and licensing of innovative health solutions, alongside exploring investment in emerging healthcare technologies.

With Sechenov University, the focus shifts to advancing academic and technical capacity, promoting collaborative research, and connecting early-career researchers with seasoned professionals to drive innovation in healthcare and research. Meanwhile, the collaboration with Skoltech fortifies strategic ties between the Emirati and Russian health research ecosystems, amplifying Abu Dhabi’s global positioning in the sector through impactful joint projects, policy alignment, and active participation in key global health events. The DoH and the Dmitry Rogachev National Research Center will focus on advancing research and clinical trials, particularly in CAR-T therapy models. Their the agreement promotes the harmonisation of infection prevention and control measures, alongside capacity building initiatives and student exchange programs, to enhance educational and practical experiences in the field of pediatric healthcare.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

