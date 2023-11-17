Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) demonstrates its unwavering commitment to advancing climate research, education, and actionable solutions as it unveils a compelling series of events and activations during COP28. Set against the backdrop of global climate discourse, the university brings together the collective expertise and dedication of its students, researchers, faculty, and staff.

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said: “Our participation at COP28 spans from leading legacy forums on the role of universities in climate action, to producing outstanding environmental and climate research, to helping youth develop and accelerate their stewardship of our planet. As a world-class university in the region contributing solutions to the climate crisis, NYUAD is very pleased to have such strong representation at COP28, a critical and much-awaited moment for transformative global action and collaboration on climate.”

Youth participation

NYU Abu Dhabi is proud to support the COP28 Youth Climate Champion (YCC) pavilion’s Meet the Mentors program, which will provide the youth of today access to high-level mentors in the field for capacity building and intergenerational dialogue. Throughout COP28, mentors and mentees will participate in daily interactive sessions, fostering the exchange of ideas and providing practical insights for aspiring careers and actions centered around climate issues.

Furthermore, the world’s largest youth-led energy summit, the Student Energy Summit (SES) 2023, will take place at NYUAD and COP28 from November 29 to December 1. Following a successful bid by a group of NYUAD students to host the event, SES will unite over 650 young leaders from more than 120 countries with decision-makers and experts, fostering a collaborative exploration of innovative energy solutions in light of COP28.

Universities Climate Network

As the chair of the Universities Climate Network (UCN), NYUAD will host an all-day Legacy in Practice forum for UAE-based higher education experts and leaders representing the network’s 33 universities, on December 8. Taking place in collaboration with COP28, the event will feature keynote speakers and majlis style roundtable discussions centered around the UCN’s four pillars: Student Youth Engagement, Research and Innovation, Community and Public Engagement, and Decarbonization and Net Zero.

Other engagements

startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), and VentureSouq, a MENA-based venture capital firm, have announced the 8th annual Angel Rising Investor Education Symposium, scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7 under the theme, ClimateTech for Change.

This year, Angel Rising has been organized in partnership with both The US Mission to the UAE and The Catalyst, 'a joint venture between Masdar City and BP to support and invest in clean-tech start-ups that are creating and scaling solutions to climate change'. Aligned with COP28 and UAE’s ambitions to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050, Angel Rising will offer investor-focused education sessions on the ClimateTech space.

Furthermore, experts from NYUAD, along with American University of Sharjah, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and the UAE Alliance for Climate Action, will speak during a roundtable discussion on December 5 about how leading universities in the UAE are pioneering sustainable practices and paving the way for local and global collaboration in higher education. The session will also delve into the role of higher education in leading climate action initiatives, the intricacies of accurately measuring and tracking greenhouse gas emissions in academia, and ensuring the viability of university climate action plans.

For more information about NYUAD’s participation ahead of and during COP28, please visit the University’s Livable Planet website.

-Ends-

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.