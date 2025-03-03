Dubai, UAE – NVIDIA GeForce Middle East, in collaboration with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), led by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), hosted the first edition of NVIDIA RTX AI GameCraft, a pioneering event that highlighted the future of game development powered by NVIDIA RTX AI technologies, and showcased the UAE’s top game development talent.

As part of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), RTX AI GameCraft brought together game developers and industry professionals from across the UAE at the Emirates Towers Boulevard. Leading up to the event, game developers were challenged to create games that showcased Dubai’s past and future. Using RTX-powered hardware, participants integrated NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technologies to enhance and elevate their game’s visuals and performance. Key NVIDIA RTX technologies adopted by developers included NVIDIA DLSS for high-quality visuals and improved performance, NVIDIA Reflex for reduced latency, NVIDIA Ace for giving life to in-game characters, and NVIDIA Canvas for creating scenes in the game. Additionally, several other NVIDIA technologies were leveraged to push the boundaries of innovation.

Hundreds of developers shared their games with NVIDIA, and 15 were shortlisted to showcase their creations at the event, giving gamers from the region a chance to experience their work firsthand. An expert panel of judges evaluated each game based on the event’s criteria, ultimately selecting three outstanding winners, who shared a total prize pool of $12,000.

1st Place: AI Innovators

Game Title: Back to Dubai

NVIDIA Technologies deployed in the game: NVIDIA DLSS, Ray Tracing

"For RTX Gamecraft 2025, We needed to come up with a game that revolved around Dubai's past and future, that's when we decided on developing Back to Dubai, a time travel adventure puzzle game, made in Unreal Engine 5. The game was created to run on a 4k resolution screen with Nvidia Ray Tracing built in to create better light visuals. The final draft of the game ran at 70 fps on a 4k resolution using an RTX 4090 GPU, and 120 fps on 1080p resolution using an RTX 4070 Super GPU. This is when we decided to implement NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 into the game using the AI upscaling and frame generation to boost the performance, which shot it up 140 fps on a 4k resolution with an RTX 4090 , and 180 fps on 1080p with an RTX 4070 Super. Overall we are pretty happy with our work, how well the event was organized, and how impressive the NVIDIA Technology is."

2nd Place: PropVR

Game Title: Dubai GTA Demo

NVIDIA Technologies deployed in the game: NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and Ray Tracing

"We had an incredible time bringing a GTA 6-inspired version of Dubai to life for NVIDIA RTX AI GameCraft. We pushed the boundaries of real-time rendering using NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technologies—leveraging hardware ray tracing, DLSS, Reflex, and Frame Generation to enhance game performance and visual fidelity. Huge shoutout to our team for making this happen—excited for what’s next in the world of real-time 3D, gaming, and virtual cities!"

3rd Place: 2ndJam

Game Title: Building Dubai

NVIDIA Technologies deployed in the game: NVIDIA DLSS, Ray Tracing, NVIDIA Canvas, NVIDIA Edify Text to Mesh Tool

"Creating the game was a challenge with such a small amount of time. However with the power of Nvidia’s AI tools we were able to have a much cleaner output using Ray tracing and DLSS. On the design side the text to 3D tool made the creation of assets much easier than having to model things or even source them. We are proud of how our game Building Dubai turned out and we look forward to using more Nvidia technologies in the future."

Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing at NVIDIA (MENA, CIS and Turkey), expressed her excitement about the event’s success: “RTX AI GameCraft is a testament to the immense talent and creativity of game developers in the region. By leveraging NVIDIA RTX AI technologies and tools, participants have pushed the boundaries of innovation, bringing their visions to life in groundbreaking ways. We are incredibly honored and proud to collaborate with the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Gaming Program team on this initiative, and we deeply appreciate their support in fostering this community. We look forward to seeing how NVIDIA RTX AI continues to shape the future of gaming.”

Faisal Kazim, Head of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, said, "The first-ever RTX AI GameCraft, hosted by the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 led by Dubai Future Foundation, in partnership with global technology leader NVIDIA, is a significant step forward in our efforts to empower Dubai’s gaming community. Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a global gaming hub, attracting a growing number of gaming companies and specialist developers, many of whom have chosen the city as their headquarters.”

“We are committed to collaborating with industry leaders like NVIDIA to nurture creative talent and foster a thriving gaming ecosystem, ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of innovation in gaming and interactive technologies,” Kazim noted.

The first edition of NVIDIA RTX AI GameCraft marks a significant step in driving innovation and fostering the gaming ecosystem in the UAE. NVIDIA and DFF remain committed to empowering creators with cutting-edge technology and providing a platform for the next generation of game developers to shine.